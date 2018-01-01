Raj Rayon Industries Ltd

Raj Rayon Industries Ltd is engaged in the manufacture and sale of polyester texturised yarn (PTY), partially oriented yarn (POY) and fully drawn yarn (FDY). The company's products include polyester texturised yarn, partially oriented yarn, fully drawn yarn, and dope dyed yarns. They also offer yarn of various cross sections, principally triobal and octalobal, full dull, semi dull, bright yarns, c...> More