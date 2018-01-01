JUST IN
Raj Rayon Industries Ltd.

BSE: 530699 Sector: Industrials
NSE: RAJRAYON ISIN Code: INE533D01024
BSE 15:08 | 12 Mar 0.40 -0.02
(-4.76%)
OPEN

0.40

 HIGH

0.40

 LOW

0.40
NSE 15:19 | 12 Mar 0.35 -0.05
(-12.50%)
OPEN

0.40

 HIGH

0.40

 LOW

0.35
About Raj Rayon Industries Ltd.

Raj Rayon Industries Ltd

Raj Rayon Industries Ltd is engaged in the manufacture and sale of polyester texturised yarn (PTY), partially oriented yarn (POY) and fully drawn yarn (FDY). The company's products include polyester texturised yarn, partially oriented yarn, fully drawn yarn, and dope dyed yarns. They also offer yarn of various cross sections, principally triobal and octalobal, full dull, semi dull, bright yarns, c...> More

Raj Rayon Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   14
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   3.00
Latest Dividend Date 06 Sep 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -13.37
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.03
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Raj Rayon Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 23.2 68.75 -66.25
Other Income 0.35 0.62 -43.55
Total Income 23.55 69.36 -66.05
Total Expenses 25.06 77.18 -67.53
Operating Profit -1.51 -7.81 80.67
Net Profit -10.76 -19.74 45.49
Equity Capital 34.65 34.65 -
Raj Rayon Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sunil Inds. 35.05 -0.14 14.72
Gujarat Hy-Spin 8.60 -12.33 14.40
Sanrhea Tech. 42.45 -4.93 14.22
Raj Rayon Inds. 0.40 -4.76 13.86
Seasons Textiles 18.45 4.24 13.82
Aditya Spinners 8.25 3.13 13.81
Kandagiri Spinng 35.85 -5.66 13.80
Raj Rayon Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 34.07
Banks/FIs 0.41
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 44.66
Custodians 0.00
Other 20.86
Raj Rayon Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.76% -22.22% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -29.82% -30.00% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 14.29% 0.00% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 81.82% 40.00% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 37.93% 16.67% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -41.18% -53.33% 17.24% 19.01%

Raj Rayon Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.40
0.40
Week Low/High 0.39
0.00
Month Low/High 0.39
1.00
YEAR Low/High 0.19
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.19
12.00

