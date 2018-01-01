You are here » Home
Raj Rayon Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 530699
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: RAJRAYON
|ISIN Code: INE533D01024
|
BSE
15:08 | 12 Mar
|
0.40
|
-0.02
(-4.76%)
|
OPEN
0.40
|
HIGH
0.40
|
LOW
0.40
|
NSE
15:19 | 12 Mar
|
0.35
|
-0.05
(-12.50%)
|
OPEN
0.40
|
HIGH
0.40
|
LOW
0.35
About Raj Rayon Industries Ltd.
Raj Rayon Industries Ltd
Raj Rayon Industries Ltd is engaged in the manufacture and sale of polyester texturised yarn (PTY), partially oriented yarn (POY) and fully drawn yarn (FDY). The company's products include polyester texturised yarn, partially oriented yarn, fully drawn yarn, and dope dyed yarns. They also offer yarn of various cross sections, principally triobal and octalobal, full dull, semi dull, bright yarns, c...
Raj Rayon Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Raj Rayon Industries Ltd - Financial Results
Raj Rayon Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|23.2
|68.75
|-66.25
|Other Income
|0.35
|0.62
|-43.55
|Total Income
|23.55
|69.36
|-66.05
|Total Expenses
|25.06
|77.18
|-67.53
|Operating Profit
|-1.51
|-7.81
|80.67
|Net Profit
|-10.76
|-19.74
|45.49
|Equity Capital
|34.65
|34.65
| -
Raj Rayon Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Raj Rayon Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Raj Rayon Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.76%
|-22.22%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-29.82%
|-30.00%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|14.29%
|0.00%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|81.82%
|40.00%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|37.93%
|16.67%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-41.18%
|-53.33%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Raj Rayon Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.40
|
|0.40
|Week Low/High
|0.39
|
|0.00
|Month Low/High
|0.39
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.19
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.19
|
|12.00
