Raja Bahadur International Ltd.

BSE: 503127 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE491N01016
BSE LIVE 11:57 | 12 Mar 1345.00 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

1345.00

 HIGH

1345.00

 LOW

1345.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Raja Bahadur International Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Raja Bahadur International Ltd.

Raja Bahadur International Ltd

Raja Bahadur International Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   34
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   100
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -912.66
P/B Ratio () [*S] -1.47
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Raja Bahadur International Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.02 6.29 -67.89
Other Income 0.12 0.01 1100
Total Income 2.13 6.3 -66.19
Total Expenses 3.75 8.06 -53.47
Operating Profit -1.62 -1.76 7.95
Net Profit -3.7 -2.26 -63.72
Equity Capital 2.5 2.5 -
> More on Raja Bahadur International Ltd Financials Results

Raja Bahadur International Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
D S Kulkarni Dev 15.85 -4.80 40.89
Garnet Construct 24.85 -0.40 34.54
Victoria Mills 3465.00 -1.35 34.30
Raja Bahadur Int 1345.00 0.00 33.62
Maruti Infra. 23.70 -0.21 29.62
SVP Housing 26.30 6.05 29.40
Citadel Realty 77.70 -0.83 29.22
> More on Raja Bahadur International Ltd Peer Group

Raja Bahadur International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.07
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 12.94
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.99
> More on Raja Bahadur International Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Raja Bahadur International Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.05% -0.98%
1 Month NA NA -1.56% -0.95%
3 Month 60.12% NA 1.61% 0.88%
6 Month NA NA 4.99% 4.24%
1 Year NA NA 16.64% 16.00%
3 Year -47.24% NA 16.71% 18.26%

Raja Bahadur International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1345.00
1345.00
Week Low/High 1220.00
1345.00
Month Low/High 1155.00
1345.00
YEAR Low/High 810.00
1813.00
All TIME Low/High 44.85
6097.00

