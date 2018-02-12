You are here » Home
Raja Bahadur International Ltd.
|BSE: 503127
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE491N01016
BSE
LIVE
11:57 | 12 Mar
1345.00
0
(0.00%)
OPEN
1345.00
HIGH
1345.00
LOW
1345.00
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Raja Bahadur International Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Raja Bahadur International Ltd.
Raja Bahadur International Ltd
Raja Bahadur International Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Raja Bahadur International Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.02
|6.29
|-67.89
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.01
|1100
|Total Income
|2.13
|6.3
|-66.19
|Total Expenses
|3.75
|8.06
|-53.47
|Operating Profit
|-1.62
|-1.76
|7.95
|Net Profit
|-3.7
|-2.26
|-63.72
|Equity Capital
|2.5
|2.5
| -
Raja Bahadur International Ltd - Peer Group
Raja Bahadur International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Raja Bahadur International Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.05%
|-0.98%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.56%
|-0.95%
|3 Month
|60.12%
|NA
|1.61%
|0.88%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.99%
|4.24%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.64%
|16.00%
|3 Year
|-47.24%
|NA
|16.71%
|18.26%
Raja Bahadur International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1345.00
|
|1345.00
|Week Low/High
|1220.00
|
|1345.00
|Month Low/High
|1155.00
|
|1345.00
|YEAR Low/High
|810.00
|
|1813.00
|All TIME Low/High
|44.85
|
|6097.00
Quick Links for Raja Bahadur International: