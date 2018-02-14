Rajasthan Gases Ltd

Rajasthan Gases (RGL) was incorporated as a private limited company on 27 Aug.'93 in Jaipur and was converted into a public limited company on 10 Oct.'94. It was promoted by Roopchand Baid and Surjeet Singh. Roopchand Baid is the present managing director. The company bottles and transports LPG in cylinders. In Aug.'94, RGL has commissioned a LPG bottling facility of 9792 tpa at Tonk, Rajasthan...> More