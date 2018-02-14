JUST IN
Rajasthan Gases Ltd.

BSE: 526873 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE184D01018
BSE 15:14 | 21 Feb 4.94 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

4.94

 HIGH

4.94

 LOW

4.94
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Rajasthan Gases Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Rajasthan Gases Ltd.

Rajasthan Gases Ltd

Rajasthan Gases (RGL) was incorporated as a private limited company on 27 Aug.'93 in Jaipur and was converted into a public limited company on 10 Oct.'94. It was promoted by Roopchand Baid and Surjeet Singh. Roopchand Baid is the present managing director. The company bottles and transports LPG in cylinders. In Aug.'94, RGL has commissioned a LPG bottling facility of 9792 tpa at Tonk, Rajasthan...> More

Rajasthan Gases Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 3.76
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.31
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Rajasthan Gases Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses -
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 5.37 5.37 -
Rajasthan Gases Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
City Online Ser. 6.26 0.00 3.23
Valuemart Retail 11.02 4.95 3.09
Mayur Floorings 5.79 4.89 2.94
Rajas. Gases 4.94 0.00 2.65
Ace Tours 2.08 0.00 2.64
Lynx Machinery 41.30 4.96 2.48
BKV Industries 1.57 4.67 2.42
Rajasthan Gases Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 86.90
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.10
Rajasthan Gases Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -30.72% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Rajasthan Gases Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.94
4.94
Week Low/High 0.00
4.94
Month Low/High 4.94
5.00
YEAR Low/High 4.60
6.00
All TIME Low/High 0.75
27.00

