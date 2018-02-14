Rajasthan Gases Ltd.
About Rajasthan Gases Ltd.
Rajasthan Gases (RGL) was incorporated as a private limited company on 27 Aug.'93 in Jaipur and was converted into a public limited company on 10 Oct.'94. It was promoted by Roopchand Baid and Surjeet Singh. Roopchand Baid is the present managing director. The company bottles and transports LPG in cylinders. In Aug.'94, RGL has commissioned a LPG bottling facility of 9792 tpa at Tonk, Rajasthan...> More
Rajasthan Gases Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|3.76
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.31
Announcement
-
BOARD MEETING WILL BE HELD ON 14Th FEBRUARY 2018 FOR APPROVAL OF UN- AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR T
-
Statement For The Quarter Ending 31St December 2017 Under Regulations 7 (3) Of
The SEBI (Listing
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ending 31St December 2017 Under Regulations 13 (3)
-
OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 14TH NOVEMBER 2017 FOR UN- AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTE
-
BOARD MEETING WILL BE HELD ON 14TH NOVEMBER 2017 FOR APPROVAL OF UN- AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR T
-
Statement For The Quarter Ending 30Th September 2017 Under Regulations 7 (3) Of
The SEBI (Listin
Rajasthan Gases Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|-
|Operating Profit
|-
|Net Profit
|-
|Equity Capital
|5.37
|5.37
|-
Rajasthan Gases Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|City Online Ser.
|6.26
|0.00
|3.23
|Valuemart Retail
|11.02
|4.95
|3.09
|Mayur Floorings
|5.79
|4.89
|2.94
|Rajas. Gases
|4.94
|0.00
|2.65
|Ace Tours
|2.08
|0.00
|2.64
|Lynx Machinery
|41.30
|4.96
|2.48
|BKV Industries
|1.57
|4.67
|2.42
Rajasthan Gases Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Rajasthan Gases Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-30.72%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Rajasthan Gases Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.94
|
|4.94
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.94
|Month Low/High
|4.94
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.60
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.75
|
|27.00
