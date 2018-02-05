Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd

Rajasthan Petro Synthetics pioneered the introduction of polypropylene yarnfor use in textiles in India. It commissioned a plant to manufacturepolypropylene multi-filament yarn (PPMFY) in technical collaboration withCore Engineering, Switzerland, in 1987, with an installed capacity of 1000 tpa. The capacity was later increased to 2750 tpa in 1991 in technical collaboration with Scam Engineering an...> More