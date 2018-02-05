You are here » Home
» Company
» Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd
Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd.
|BSE: 506975
|Sector: Others
|NSE: RAJASPETRO
|ISIN Code: INE374C01017
|
BSE
LIVE
11:14 | 26 Feb
|
4.60
|
0.20
(4.55%)
|
OPEN
4.60
|
HIGH
4.60
|
LOW
4.60
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd
is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
|OPEN
|4.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.40
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|4.60
|52-Week low
|1.24
|P/E
|65.71
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|4.60
|Sell Qty
|1900.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|65.71
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|4.60
|CLOSE
|4.40
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|4.60
|52-Week low
|1.24
|P/E
|65.71
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|4.60
|Sell Qty
|1900.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|65.71
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7.45
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd.
Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd
Rajasthan Petro Synthetics pioneered the introduction of polypropylene yarnfor use in textiles in India. It commissioned a plant to manufacturepolypropylene multi-filament yarn (PPMFY) in technical collaboration withCore Engineering, Switzerland, in 1987, with an installed capacity of 1000 tpa. The capacity was later increased to 2750 tpa in 1991 in technical collaboration with Scam Engineering an...> More
Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd - Financial Results
Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd - Peer Group
Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.08%
|-0.87%
|1 Month
|4.55%
|NA
|-1.54%
|-0.83%
|3 Month
|36.50%
|NA
|1.64%
|0.99%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.02%
|4.36%
|1 Year
|253.85%
|NA
|16.68%
|16.14%
|3 Year
|50.33%
|NA
|16.74%
|18.40%
Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.60
|
|4.60
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.60
|Month Low/High
|4.40
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.24
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.80
|
|93.00
Quick Links for Rajasthan Petro Synthetics: