Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd.

BSE: 506975 Sector: Others
NSE: RAJASPETRO ISIN Code: INE374C01017
BSE LIVE 11:14 | 26 Feb 4.60 0.20
(4.55%)
OPEN

4.60

 HIGH

4.60

 LOW

4.60
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
OPEN 4.60
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.40
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 4.60
52-Week low 1.24
P/E 65.71
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 4.60
Sell Qty 1900.00
About Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd.

Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd

Rajasthan Petro Synthetics pioneered the introduction of polypropylene yarnfor use in textiles in India. It commissioned a plant to manufacturepolypropylene multi-filament yarn (PPMFY) in technical collaboration withCore Engineering, Switzerland, in 1987, with an installed capacity of 1000 tpa. The capacity was later increased to 2750 tpa in 1991 in technical collaboration with Scam Engineering an...> More

Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.07
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 65.71
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -1.09
P/B Ratio () [*S] -4.22
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.1 0.04 150
Other Income -
Total Income 0.1 0.04 150
Total Expenses 0.09 0.04 125
Operating Profit 0.01 -
Net Profit 0.01 -
Equity Capital 16.19 16.19 -
> More on Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd Financials Results

Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Inter State Oil 25.50 -0.58 12.72
Balurghat Tech 5.03 -4.91 9.15
Coastal Roadways 19.90 -4.78 8.26
Rajas. Petro Syn 4.60 4.55 7.45
Frontline Corp. 12.00 -3.77 6.00
Asis Logistics 4.73 4.88 3.55
SER Inds. 18.20 4.60 1.80
> More on Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd Peer Group

Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 57.66
Banks/FIs 4.74
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 27.75
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.85
> More on Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.08% -0.87%
1 Month 4.55% NA -1.54% -0.83%
3 Month 36.50% NA 1.64% 0.99%
6 Month NA NA 5.02% 4.36%
1 Year 253.85% NA 16.68% 16.14%
3 Year 50.33% NA 16.74% 18.40%

Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.60
4.60
Week Low/High 0.00
4.60
Month Low/High 4.40
5.00
YEAR Low/High 1.24
5.00
All TIME Low/High 0.80
93.00

