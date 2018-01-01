JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd

Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd.

BSE: 530253 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE497E01012
BSE 14:49 | 26 Feb 18.00 -0.05
(-0.28%)
OPEN

18.00

 HIGH

18.00

 LOW

18.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 18.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 18.05
VOLUME 363
52-Week high 19.80
52-Week low 12.03
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 8
Buy Price 18.00
Buy Qty 137.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 18.00
CLOSE 18.05
VOLUME 363
52-Week high 19.80
52-Week low 12.03
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 8
Buy Price 18.00
Buy Qty 137.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd.

Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd

Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd is a leading manufacturers of Steel Pipes & Tubes, Black Steel Tubes, Galvanised Steel Tubes, Steel Square Tubes, H.R Sheets s etc. The company was incorporated in the year 1985. They have carved and unparalleled position in the global market by making relentless endeavor to cater to the clients with premium quality pipes and tubes.They are committed to elevate ...> More

Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 18.18
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.99
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 25.95 21.73 19.42
Other Income 0.01 0.02 -50
Total Income 25.95 21.75 19.31
Total Expenses 24.95 21.04 18.58
Operating Profit 1 0.72 38.89
Net Profit 0.41 0.09 355.56
Equity Capital 4.5 4.5 -
> More on Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd Financials Results

Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Vardhman Inds. 10.90 -3.20 8.61
Real Strips 14.13 -1.94 8.45
Rathi Steel 2.66 -3.97 8.33
Rajas. Tube Mfg 18.00 -0.28 8.12
Ruchi Strips 1.50 4.90 7.50
Bhagwandas Metal 17.15 -4.99 6.26
Ramsarup Inds. 1.77 4.12 6.21
> More on Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd Peer Group

Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.85
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 33.76
Custodians 0.00
Other 15.39
> More on Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 49.25% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 18.00
18.00
Week Low/High 0.00
18.00
Month Low/High 18.00
18.00
YEAR Low/High 12.03
20.00
All TIME Low/High 1.23
48.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co: