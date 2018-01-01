You are here » Home
Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd.
|BSE: 530253
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE497E01012
BSE
14:49 | 26 Feb
18.00
-0.05
(-0.28%)
OPEN
18.00
HIGH
18.00
LOW
18.00
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|18.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|18.05
|VOLUME
|363
|52-Week high
|19.80
|52-Week low
|12.03
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8
|Buy Price
|18.00
|Buy Qty
|137.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd.
Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd
Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd is a leading manufacturers of Steel Pipes & Tubes, Black Steel Tubes, Galvanised Steel Tubes, Steel Square Tubes, H.R Sheets s etc. The company was incorporated in the year 1985. They have carved and unparalleled position in the global market by making relentless endeavor to cater to the clients with premium quality pipes and tubes.They are committed to elevate ...> More
Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd - Financial Results
Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd - Peer Group
Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|49.25%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|18.00
|
|18.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|18.00
|Month Low/High
|18.00
|
|18.00
|YEAR Low/High
|12.03
|
|20.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.23
|
|48.00
Quick Links for Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co: