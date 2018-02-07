Rajath Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 507962
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE455H01013
|BSE LIVE 15:14 | 15 Mar
|Rajath Finance Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Rajath Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|7.23
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.27
|VOLUME
|46
|52-Week high
|9.80
|52-Week low
|7.23
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|7.23
|Buy Qty
|20.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Rajath Finance Ltd.
Rajath Finance Ltd
Rajath Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|18.35
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.39
Rajath Finance Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.05
|0.01
|400
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.05
|0.01
|400
|Total Expenses
|0.04
|0.09
|-55.56
|Operating Profit
|0.01
|-0.08
|112.5
|Net Profit
|0.01
|-0.08
|112.5
|Equity Capital
|4
|-
Rajath Finance Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Rapid Invest.
|30.85
|1.98
|2.96
|CitiPort Fin.
|9.55
|-4.98
|2.96
|Anna Infrastruct
|7.73
|-4.92
|2.94
|Rajath Finance
|7.23
|-0.55
|2.89
|PAL Credit & Cap
|1.31
|-4.38
|2.83
|Moongipa Capital
|9.25
|0.00
|2.82
|Guj. Investa
|3.74
|0.00
|2.81
Rajath Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Rajath Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.16%
|-0.83%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.45%
|-0.80%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.73%
|1.03%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.11%
|4.40%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.77%
|16.18%
|3 Year
|-84.35%
|NA
|16.84%
|18.44%
Rajath Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|7.23
|
|7.23
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|7.23
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|7.23
|YEAR Low/High
|7.23
|
|10.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.00
|
|407.00
