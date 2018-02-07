JUST IN
Rajath Finance Ltd.

BSE: 507962 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE455H01013
BSE LIVE 15:14 | 15 Mar Rajath Finance Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Rajath Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 7.23
PREVIOUS CLOSE 7.27
VOLUME 46
52-Week high 9.80
52-Week low 7.23
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 7.23
Buy Qty 20.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Rajath Finance Ltd.

Rajath Finance Ltd

Rajath Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 18.35
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.39
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Rajath Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.05 0.01 400
Other Income -
Total Income 0.05 0.01 400
Total Expenses 0.04 0.09 -55.56
Operating Profit 0.01 -0.08 112.5
Net Profit 0.01 -0.08 112.5
Equity Capital 4 -
Rajath Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Rapid Invest. 30.85 1.98 2.96
CitiPort Fin. 9.55 -4.98 2.96
Anna Infrastruct 7.73 -4.92 2.94
Rajath Finance 7.23 -0.55 2.89
PAL Credit & Cap 1.31 -4.38 2.83
Moongipa Capital 9.25 0.00 2.82
Guj. Investa 3.74 0.00 2.81
Rajath Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 69.76
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 5.50
Custodians 0.00
Other 24.74
Rajath Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.16% -0.83%
1 Month NA NA -1.45% -0.80%
3 Month NA NA 1.73% 1.03%
6 Month NA NA 5.11% 4.40%
1 Year NA NA 16.77% 16.18%
3 Year -84.35% NA 16.84% 18.44%

Rajath Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 7.23
7.23
Week Low/High 0.00
7.23
Month Low/High 0.00
7.23
YEAR Low/High 7.23
10.00
All TIME Low/High 5.00
407.00

