Rajdarshan Industries Ltd.

BSE: 526662 Sector: Others
NSE: ARENTERP ISIN Code: INE610C01014
BSE 15:13 | 12 Mar 16.90 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

16.90

 HIGH

16.90

 LOW

16.90
NSE 12:32 | 10 Jan Rajdarshan Industries Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
OPEN 16.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 16.90
VOLUME 1000
52-Week high 28.80
52-Week low 12.25
P/E 9.34
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 16.90
Sell Qty 200.00
About Rajdarshan Industries Ltd.

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd

Originally incorporated in Dec.'80 as a private limited company at Jaipur, A R Enterprises (AREL) was subsequently converted into a public limited one in Dec.'92. For expansion and to diversify into mechanised mining of marble blocks from its own mines the company came out with public issue in 1994. Rajasthan possesses extensive reserves of marble, especially of the green variety. Most other...> More

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.81
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 9.34
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 71.81
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.24
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.37 0.31 19.35
Other Income 0.21 0.13 61.54
Total Income 0.58 0.44 31.82
Total Expenses 0.27 0.37 -27.03
Operating Profit 0.31 0.07 342.86
Net Profit 0.23 -0.02 1250
Equity Capital 3.11 3.11 -
Rajdarshan Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
SVC Resources 14.95 2.75 10.41
Resurgere Mines 0.48 -4.00 9.55
South. Magnesium 22.80 -5.00 6.84
Rajdarshan Inds 16.90 0.00 5.26
Guj.NRE-DVR 0.97 -6.73 5.09
Auroma Coke 7.13 -4.93 4.51
Baroda Extrusion 0.28 -3.45 4.17
Rajdarshan Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 61.92
Banks/FIs 0.68
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 33.13
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.28
Rajdarshan Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -11.05% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -39.10% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -25.88% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 16.90
16.90
Week Low/High 16.90
19.00
Month Low/High 16.90
20.00
YEAR Low/High 12.25
29.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
123.00

