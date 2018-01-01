You are here » Home
Rajdarshan Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 526662
|Sector: Others
|NSE: ARENTERP
|ISIN Code: INE610C01014
|
BSE
15:13 | 12 Mar
|
16.90
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
16.90
|
HIGH
16.90
|
LOW
16.90
|
NSE
12:32 | 10 Jan
|
Rajdarshan Industries Ltd
is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
|OPEN
|16.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|16.90
|VOLUME
|1000
|52-Week high
|28.80
|52-Week low
|12.25
|P/E
|9.34
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|16.90
|Sell Qty
|200.00
|OPEN
|22.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|23.10
|VOLUME
|3412
|52-Week high
|24.30
|52-Week low
|16.05
|P/E
|9.34
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|23.35
|Sell Qty
|100.00
About Rajdarshan Industries Ltd.
Rajdarshan Industries Ltd
Originally incorporated in Dec.'80 as a private limited company at Jaipur, A R Enterprises (AREL) was subsequently converted into a public limited one in Dec.'92.
For expansion and to diversify into mechanised mining of marble blocks from its own mines the company came out with public issue in 1994.
Rajasthan possesses extensive reserves of marble, especially of the green variety. Most other...> More
Rajdarshan Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Rajdarshan Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.37
|0.31
|19.35
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.13
|61.54
|Total Income
|0.58
|0.44
|31.82
|Total Expenses
|0.27
|0.37
|-27.03
|Operating Profit
|0.31
|0.07
|342.86
|Net Profit
|0.23
|-0.02
|1250
|Equity Capital
|3.11
|3.11
| -
Rajdarshan Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Rajdarshan Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Rajdarshan Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-11.05%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-39.10%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-25.88%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Rajdarshan Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|16.90
|
|16.90
|Week Low/High
|16.90
|
|19.00
|Month Low/High
|16.90
|
|20.00
|YEAR Low/High
|12.25
|
|29.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|123.00
