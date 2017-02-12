You are here » Home
Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd.
|BSE: 526823
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE016C01014
|
BSE
11:13 | 07 Mar
|
5.64
|
-0.29
(-4.89%)
|
OPEN
5.64
|
HIGH
5.64
|
LOW
5.64
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd.
Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd
Rajeswari Infrastructure Limited, formerly Rajeswari Foundations Limited, is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the construction of independent bungalows. It also focuses on areas, such as civil and structural work; prepress of reprographic work for the printing industry; offset printing, and pressure sensitive adhesive labels and non-adhesive labels.
Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|
|0.14
|-
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.07
|-57.14
|Total Income
|0.03
|0.22
|-86.36
|Total Expenses
|0.08
|0.24
|-66.67
|Operating Profit
|-0.05
|-0.02
|-150
|Net Profit
|-0.15
|-0.14
|-7.14
|Equity Capital
|5.53
|5.53
| -
Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd - Peer Group
Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.89%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-3.75%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-23.58%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.64
|
|5.64
|Week Low/High
|5.64
|
|6.00
|Month Low/High
|5.64
|
|8.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.05
|
|8.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.10
|
|71.00
Quick Links for Rajeswari Infrastructure: