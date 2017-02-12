JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd

Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd.

BSE: 526823 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE016C01014
BSE 11:13 | 07 Mar 5.64 -0.29
(-4.89%)
OPEN

5.64

 HIGH

5.64

 LOW

5.64
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 5.64
PREVIOUS CLOSE 5.93
VOLUME 350
52-Week high 8.02
52-Week low 3.05
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 5.64
Sell Qty 150.00
OPEN 5.64
CLOSE 5.93
VOLUME 350
52-Week high 8.02
52-Week low 3.05
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 5.64
Sell Qty 150.00

About Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd.

Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd

Rajeswari Infrastructure Limited, formerly Rajeswari Foundations Limited, is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the construction of independent bungalows. It also focuses on areas, such as civil and structural work; prepress of reprographic work for the printing industry; offset printing, and pressure sensitive adhesive labels and non-adhesive labels. The company was incorporate...> More

Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 11 Sep 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.35
P/B Ratio () [*S] 16.11
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.14 -
Other Income 0.03 0.07 -57.14
Total Income 0.03 0.22 -86.36
Total Expenses 0.08 0.24 -66.67
Operating Profit -0.05 -0.02 -150
Net Profit -0.15 -0.14 -7.14
Equity Capital 5.53 5.53 -
> More on Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd Financials Results

Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Epsom Properties 5.70 0.00 4.25
Yogi Infra 2.11 4.98 3.56
Stewarts & Lloyd 11.37 4.99 3.41
Rajeswari Infra. 5.64 -4.89 3.12
KCL Infra 1.18 -4.84 3.11
Purohit Const. 6.58 4.94 2.90
Pacheli Indust. 7.30 -4.95 2.72
> More on Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd Peer Group

Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.79
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.03
Indian Public 41.74
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.44
> More on Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.89% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -3.75% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -23.58% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.64
5.64
Week Low/High 5.64
6.00
Month Low/High 5.64
8.00
YEAR Low/High 3.05
8.00
All TIME Low/High 1.10
71.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Rajeswari Infrastructure: