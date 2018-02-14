Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd

The company was incorporated in May '81 as a private limited company in the name of Shree Balaji Calendering House Pvt Ltd. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Balaji Prints Pvt Ltd in 1982. It was converted into a public limited company on 17 Dec.'82. The company commenced its textile processing activities in January 1982 on rental machineries and in 1983, it set up a cotton-cum-...> More