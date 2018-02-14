JUST IN
Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd.

BSE: 514028 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE376L01013
BSE 09:33 | 12 Mar 15.35 -0.65
(-4.06%)
OPEN

15.35

 HIGH

15.35

 LOW

15.35
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd.

Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd

The company was incorporated in May '81 as a private limited company in the name of Shree Balaji Calendering House Pvt Ltd. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Balaji Prints Pvt Ltd in 1982. It was converted into a public limited company on 17 Dec.'82. The company commenced its textile processing activities in January 1982 on rental machineries and in 1983, it set up a cotton-cum-...> More

Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   10
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.23
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 66.74
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.44
P/B Ratio () [*S] 10.66
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.05 -
Other Income 0.03 -
Total Income 0.05 0.03 66.67
Total Expenses 0.05 0.01 400
Operating Profit 0.01 -
Net Profit 0.01 -
Equity Capital 6.5 6.5 -
> More on Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd Financials Results

Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Hind Syntex 8.40 -4.98 10.68
Integra Garments 2.90 4.69 10.54
Oswal Spg.& Wvg 1.13 4.63 10.31
Rajkamal Synth. 15.35 -4.06 9.98
Arora Fibres 9.71 -4.99 9.76
Jamsh. Ranji. Sp 13.65 5.00 9.56
Alka India 0.19 0.00 9.50
> More on Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd Peer Group

Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 26.67
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 49.87
Custodians 0.00
Other 23.45
> More on Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.40% NA 0.51% -0.33%
1 Month -18.13% NA -1.12% -0.30%
3 Month 53.35% NA 2.08% 1.54%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.92%
1 Year 9.72% NA 17.18% 16.77%
3 Year 46.19% NA 17.24% 19.04%

Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 15.35
15.35
Week Low/High 14.85
16.00
Month Low/High 14.85
19.00
YEAR Low/High 9.98
21.00
All TIME Low/High 2.15
83.00

