Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd.
|BSE: 514028
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE376L01013
|
BSE
09:33 | 12 Mar
|
15.35
|
-0.65
(-4.06%)
|
OPEN
15.35
|
HIGH
15.35
|
LOW
15.35
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd.
Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd
The company was incorporated in May '81 as a private limited company in the name of Shree Balaji Calendering House Pvt Ltd. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Balaji Prints Pvt Ltd in 1982. It was converted into a public limited company on 17 Dec.'82. The company commenced its textile processing activities in January 1982 on rental machineries and in 1983, it set up a cotton-cum-...> More
Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd - Financial Results
Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd - Peer Group
Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.40%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.33%
|1 Month
|-18.13%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.30%
|3 Month
|53.35%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.54%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.92%
|1 Year
|9.72%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.77%
|3 Year
|46.19%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.04%
Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|15.35
|
|15.35
|Week Low/High
|14.85
|
|16.00
|Month Low/High
|14.85
|
|19.00
|YEAR Low/High
|9.98
|
|21.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.15
|
|83.00
