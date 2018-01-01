JUST IN
Rajlaxmi Industries Ltd.

BSE: 512319 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE400O01023
BSE LIVE 15:27 | 26 Aug Rajlaxmi Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Rajlaxmi Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 2.85
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.00
VOLUME 31855
52-Week high 2.85
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 88
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 2.85
Sell Qty 2030835.00
About Rajlaxmi Industries Ltd.

Rajlaxmi Industries Ltd

Rajlaxmi Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   88
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.86
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.31
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Rajlaxmi Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.49 -
Other Income 0.07 0.15 -53.33
Total Income 0.07 0.64 -89.06
Total Expenses 0.04 0.64 -93.75
Operating Profit 0.03 -
Net Profit 0.03 -
Equity Capital 31 31 -
Rajlaxmi Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Winsome Textile 45.55 8.45 90.28
Riba Textiles 93.00 0.98 89.74
Prem. Synthetic 195.50 -0.23 89.73
Rajlaxmi Inds. 2.85 -5.00 88.35
Amarjothi Spg. 130.05 -2.66 87.78
Sh. Dinesh Mills 170.10 -4.97 86.41
KSL and Indus 8.45 4.97 85.07
Rajlaxmi Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 1.63
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 57.18
Custodians 0.00
Other 41.19
Rajlaxmi Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.57% -0.36%
1 Month NA NA -1.06% -0.33%
3 Month NA NA 2.14% 1.51%
6 Month NA NA 5.53% 4.89%
1 Year NA NA 17.24% 16.73%
3 Year -72.44% NA 17.31% 19.00%

Rajlaxmi Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.85
2.85
Week Low/High 0.00
2.85
Month Low/High 0.00
2.85
YEAR Low/High 0.00
2.85
All TIME Low/High 0.38
32.00

