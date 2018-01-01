You are here » Home
Rajlaxmi Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 512319
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE400O01023
|
BSE
LIVE
15:27 | 26 Aug
|
Rajlaxmi Industries Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Rajlaxmi Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.00
|VOLUME
|31855
|52-Week high
|2.85
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|88
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|2.85
|Sell Qty
|2030835.00
|OPEN
|2.85
|CLOSE
|3.00
|VOLUME
|31855
|52-Week high
|2.85
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|88
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|2.85
|Sell Qty
|2030835.00
About Rajlaxmi Industries Ltd.
Rajlaxmi Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Rajlaxmi Industries Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Rajlaxmi Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|
|0.49
|-
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.15
|-53.33
|Total Income
|0.07
|0.64
|-89.06
|Total Expenses
|0.04
|0.64
|-93.75
|Operating Profit
|0.03
|
|-
|Net Profit
|0.03
|
|-
|Equity Capital
|31
|31
| -
Rajlaxmi Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Rajlaxmi Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Rajlaxmi Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.57%
|-0.36%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.06%
|-0.33%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.14%
|1.51%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.53%
|4.89%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|16.73%
|3 Year
|-72.44%
|NA
|17.31%
|19.00%
Rajlaxmi Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.85
|
|2.85
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.85
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.85
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.85
|All TIME Low/High
|0.38
|
|32.00
Quick Links for Rajlaxmi Industries: