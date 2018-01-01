JUST IN
Rajoo Engineers Ltd.

BSE: 522257 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE535F01024
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 50.90 0.75
(1.50%)
OPEN

51.95

 HIGH

52.30

 LOW

48.25
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Rajoo Engineers Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 51.95
PREVIOUS CLOSE 50.15
VOLUME 31153
52-Week high 62.50
52-Week low 15.00
P/E 24.95
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 313
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 51.95
CLOSE 50.15
VOLUME 31153
52-Week high 62.50
52-Week low 15.00
P/E 24.95
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 313
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Rajoo Engineers Ltd.

Rajoo Engineers Ltd

Rajoo Engineers (REL) was incorporated in Dec.'86 as a private limited company, and it was converted into a public limited company in May '92. The company is promoted by C N Doshi. Its works is situated in Manavadar and in Shapar - Veraval in Gujarat. REL manufactures plastic processing machinery, used for the extrusion processing of various thermoplastic raw materials into compounds such as pr...

Rajoo Engineers Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   313
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.04
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 24.95
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   25.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Mar 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.47
Book Value / Share () [*S] 8.49
P/B Ratio () [*S] 6.00
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Rajoo Engineers Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 46.97 16.14 191.02
Other Income 0.36 0.35 2.86
Total Income 47.34 16.5 186.91
Total Expenses 37.41 14.77 153.28
Operating Profit 9.92 1.73 473.41
Net Profit 6.9 0.51 1252.94
Equity Capital 6.15 5.8 -
> More on Rajoo Engineers Ltd Financials Results

Rajoo Engineers Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Skipper 228.85 -1.10 2348.00
Om Metals Infrap 51.90 0.19 499.80
McNally Bharat 59.80 -1.48 343.19
Rajoo Engineers 50.90 1.50 313.04
Singer India 52.45 0.87 281.66
Cimmco 88.95 0.28 243.28
Mold-Tek Technol 53.85 -2.97 147.82
> More on Rajoo Engineers Ltd Peer Group

Rajoo Engineers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 65.80
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 29.76
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.43
> More on Rajoo Engineers Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Rajoo Engineers Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.04% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -1.36% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 43.99% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 75.52% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 218.13% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 230.73% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Rajoo Engineers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 48.25
52.30
Week Low/High 47.70
56.00
Month Low/High 47.70
60.00
YEAR Low/High 15.00
63.00
All TIME Low/High 0.38
63.00

