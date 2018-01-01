Rajoo Engineers Ltd

Rajoo Engineers (REL) was incorporated in Dec.'86 as a private limited company, and it was converted into a public limited company in May '92. The company is promoted by C N Doshi. Its works is situated in Manavadar and in Shapar - Veraval in Gujarat. REL manufactures plastic processing machinery, used for the extrusion processing of various thermoplastic raw materials into compounds such as pr...> More