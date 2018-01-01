Rajoo Engineers Ltd.
|BSE: 522257
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE535F01024
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|50.90
|
0.75
(1.50%)
|
OPEN
51.95
|
HIGH
52.30
|
LOW
48.25
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Rajoo Engineers Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|51.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|50.15
|VOLUME
|31153
|52-Week high
|62.50
|52-Week low
|15.00
|P/E
|24.95
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|313
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|24.95
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|313
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|51.95
|CLOSE
|50.15
|VOLUME
|31153
|52-Week high
|62.50
|52-Week low
|15.00
|P/E
|24.95
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|313
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|24.95
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|313.04
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Rajoo Engineers Ltd.
Rajoo Engineers (REL) was incorporated in Dec.'86 as a private limited company, and it was converted into a public limited company in May '92. The company is promoted by C N Doshi. Its works is situated in Manavadar and in Shapar - Veraval in Gujarat. REL manufactures plastic processing machinery, used for the extrusion processing of various thermoplastic raw materials into compounds such as pr...> More
Rajoo Engineers Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|313
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.04
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|24.95
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|25.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|22 Mar 2016
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.47
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|8.49
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|6.00
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
-
Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended On 31St December 2017
-
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 9Th February 2018 To Consider And Approve Un-Aud
-
-
Filling Of Statement Relating To Investor Complaints As Per SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure
Rajoo Engineers Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|46.97
|16.14
|191.02
|Other Income
|0.36
|0.35
|2.86
|Total Income
|47.34
|16.5
|186.91
|Total Expenses
|37.41
|14.77
|153.28
|Operating Profit
|9.92
|1.73
|473.41
|Net Profit
|6.9
|0.51
|1252.94
|Equity Capital
|6.15
|5.8
|-
Rajoo Engineers Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Skipper
|228.85
|-1.10
|2348.00
|Om Metals Infrap
|51.90
|0.19
|499.80
|McNally Bharat
|59.80
|-1.48
|343.19
|Rajoo Engineers
|50.90
|1.50
|313.04
|Singer India
|52.45
|0.87
|281.66
|Cimmco
|88.95
|0.28
|243.28
|Mold-Tek Technol
|53.85
|-2.97
|147.82
Rajoo Engineers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Rajoo Engineers Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.04%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-1.36%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|43.99%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|75.52%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|218.13%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|230.73%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Rajoo Engineers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|48.25
|
|52.30
|Week Low/High
|47.70
|
|56.00
|Month Low/High
|47.70
|
|60.00
|YEAR Low/High
|15.00
|
|63.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.38
|
|63.00
Quick Links for Rajoo Engineers:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices