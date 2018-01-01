JUST IN
Rajratan Global Wire Ltd.

BSE: 517522 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE451D01011
BSE 15:48 | 12 Mar 542.45 -1.80
(-0.33%)
OPEN

560.00

 HIGH

560.00

 LOW

540.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Rajratan Global Wire Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Rajratan Global Wire Ltd.

Rajratan Global Wire Ltd

Rajratan Global Wire Limited (RGWL) is one of the leading manufacturer of High Carbon Steel Wire in India - specializing in Automotive Tyre Bead Wire, high quality Spring & Rope Wires are other speciality products of the company. RGWL has most modern factory at Pithampur, which is 25 Km from Indore, a prominent industrial city in Central India. The quest for quality, excellence and progress dri...> More

Rajratan Global Wire Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   236
EPS - TTM () [*S] 16.37
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 33.14
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 03 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.28
Book Value / Share () [*S] 245.21
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.21
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Rajratan Global Wire Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 86.99 69.87 24.5
Other Income 1.45 0.78 85.9
Total Income 88.44 70.64 25.2
Total Expenses 81.85 62.63 30.69
Operating Profit 6.59 8.01 -17.73
Net Profit 1.93 2.8 -31.07
Equity Capital 4.35 4.35 -
Rajratan Global Wire Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Rama Steel Tubes 186.75 1.99 313.74
Adhunik Indus. 63.85 2.32 298.56
Pennar Engg.Bld. 83.55 0.97 286.33
Rajratan Global 542.45 -0.33 235.97
Uttam Galva 15.90 4.95 226.19
Goodluck India 85.65 -4.30 196.99
Visa Steel 16.55 -0.60 191.63
Rajratan Global Wire Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 63.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 7.84
Indian Public 21.61
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.12
Rajratan Global Wire Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.17% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -9.76% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -18.83% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -9.52% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -4.17% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 545.77% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Rajratan Global Wire Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 540.00
560.00
Week Low/High 540.00
590.00
Month Low/High 538.10
620.00
YEAR Low/High 467.00
749.00
All TIME Low/High 3.10
875.00

