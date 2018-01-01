You are here » Home
» Company
» Rajratan Global Wire Ltd
Rajratan Global Wire Ltd.
|BSE: 517522
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE451D01011
|
BSE
15:48 | 12 Mar
|
542.45
|
-1.80
(-0.33%)
|
OPEN
560.00
|
HIGH
560.00
|
LOW
540.00
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Rajratan Global Wire Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|560.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|544.25
|VOLUME
|842
|52-Week high
|749.00
|52-Week low
|467.00
|P/E
|33.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|236
|Buy Price
|545.00
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|33.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|236
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|560.00
|CLOSE
|544.25
|VOLUME
|842
|52-Week high
|749.00
|52-Week low
|467.00
|P/E
|33.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|236
|Buy Price
|545.00
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|33.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|235.97
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Rajratan Global Wire Ltd.
Rajratan Global Wire Ltd
Rajratan Global Wire Limited (RGWL) is one of the leading manufacturer of High Carbon Steel Wire in India - specializing in Automotive Tyre Bead Wire, high quality Spring & Rope Wires are other speciality products of the company.
RGWL has most modern factory at Pithampur, which is 25 Km from Indore, a prominent industrial city in Central India. The quest for quality, excellence and progress dri...> More
Rajratan Global Wire Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Rajratan Global Wire Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Rajratan Global Wire Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|86.99
|69.87
|24.5
|Other Income
|1.45
|0.78
|85.9
|Total Income
|88.44
|70.64
|25.2
|Total Expenses
|81.85
|62.63
|30.69
|Operating Profit
|6.59
|8.01
|-17.73
|Net Profit
|1.93
|2.8
|-31.07
|Equity Capital
|4.35
|4.35
| -
Rajratan Global Wire Ltd - Peer Group
Rajratan Global Wire Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Rajratan Global Wire Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.17%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-9.76%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-18.83%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-9.52%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-4.17%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|545.77%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Rajratan Global Wire Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|540.00
|
|560.00
|Week Low/High
|540.00
|
|590.00
|Month Low/High
|538.10
|
|620.00
|YEAR Low/High
|467.00
|
|749.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.10
|
|875.00
Quick Links for Rajratan Global Wire: