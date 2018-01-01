Rajratan Global Wire Ltd

Rajratan Global Wire Limited (RGWL) is one of the leading manufacturer of High Carbon Steel Wire in India - specializing in Automotive Tyre Bead Wire, high quality Spring & Rope Wires are other speciality products of the company. RGWL has most modern factory at Pithampur, which is 25 Km from Indore, a prominent industrial city in Central India. The quest for quality, excellence and progress dri...> More