Rajsanket Realty Ltd.
|BSE: 512409
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE314F01016
|BSE LIVE 15:02 | 28 Mar
|Rajsanket Realty Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Rajsanket Realty Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|58.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|56.00
|VOLUME
|11
|52-Week high
|58.80
|52-Week low
|56.00
|P/E
|3.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13
|Buy Price
|56.00
|Buy Qty
|4.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Rajsanket Realty Ltd.
Sanket International was incorporated in the year 1985The company engaged in real estate activities in India. It also trades in shares and securities; engaged in investment activities; and provides financial services. The company is based in Mumbai, India. The company gets its income from the sale of shares and securities, flats, interest income and profit from the sale of securities....> More
Rajsanket Realty Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|13
|EPS - TTM
|()
|14.40
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|3.89
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|22.67
|P/B Ratio
|()
|2.47
Announcement
-
-
Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Rajsanket Realty Limited Will Be Held On Wednesday 14Th Februar
-
Quarterly Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Six Months Ended 30Th September 2017.
-
-
Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Rajsanket Realty Limited Will Be Held On Thursday 14Th December
Rajsanket Realty Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|7.56
|-
|Other Income
|3.88
|3.15
|23.17
|Total Income
|11.44
|3.15
|263.17
|Total Expenses
|7.24
|-2.92
|347.95
|Operating Profit
|4.2
|6.08
|-30.92
|Net Profit
|-2.26
|0.04
|-5750
|Equity Capital
|2.4
|2.4
|-
Rajsanket Realty Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Escorts Finance
|3.40
|-4.76
|13.68
|Naysaa Securi.
|39.00
|5.41
|13.57
|MPIL Corporation
|237.50
|-5.00
|13.54
|Rajsanket Realty
|56.00
|0.00
|13.44
|Meenakshi Enter.
|10.75
|-2.18
|13.33
|Morgan Ventures
|13.42
|4.93
|13.29
|P. H. Capital
|43.65
|4.93
|13.10
Rajsanket Realty Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Rajsanket Realty Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.58%
|-0.37%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.04%
|-0.34%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.15%
|1.50%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.55%
|4.88%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.26%
|16.72%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.32%
|18.98%
Rajsanket Realty Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|56.00
|
|58.80
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|58.80
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|58.80
|YEAR Low/High
|56.00
|
|59.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.45
|
|59.00
