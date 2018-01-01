JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Rajsanket Realty Ltd

Rajsanket Realty Ltd.

BSE: 512409 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE314F01016
BSE LIVE 15:02 | 28 Mar Rajsanket Realty Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Rajsanket Realty Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 58.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 56.00
VOLUME 11
52-Week high 58.80
52-Week low 56.00
P/E 3.89
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 13
Buy Price 56.00
Buy Qty 4.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 58.80
CLOSE 56.00
VOLUME 11
52-Week high 58.80
52-Week low 56.00
P/E 3.89
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 13
Buy Price 56.00
Buy Qty 4.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Rajsanket Realty Ltd.

Rajsanket Realty Ltd

Sanket International was incorporated in the year 1985The company engaged in real estate activities in India. It also trades in shares and securities; engaged in investment activities; and provides financial services. The company is based in Mumbai, India. The company gets its income from the sale of shares and securities, flats, interest income and profit from the sale of securities....> More

Rajsanket Realty Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   13
EPS - TTM () [*S] 14.40
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 3.89
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 22.67
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.47
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Rajsanket Realty Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 7.56 -
Other Income 3.88 3.15 23.17
Total Income 11.44 3.15 263.17
Total Expenses 7.24 -2.92 347.95
Operating Profit 4.2 6.08 -30.92
Net Profit -2.26 0.04 -5750
Equity Capital 2.4 2.4 -
> More on Rajsanket Realty Ltd Financials Results

Rajsanket Realty Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Escorts Finance 3.40 -4.76 13.68
Naysaa Securi. 39.00 5.41 13.57
MPIL Corporation 237.50 -5.00 13.54
Rajsanket Realty 56.00 0.00 13.44
Meenakshi Enter. 10.75 -2.18 13.33
Morgan Ventures 13.42 4.93 13.29
P. H. Capital 43.65 4.93 13.10
> More on Rajsanket Realty Ltd Peer Group

Rajsanket Realty Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 38.96
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 60.00
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.04
> More on Rajsanket Realty Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Rajsanket Realty Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.58% -0.37%
1 Month NA NA -1.04% -0.34%
3 Month NA NA 2.15% 1.50%
6 Month NA NA 5.55% 4.88%
1 Year NA NA 17.26% 16.72%
3 Year NA NA 17.32% 18.98%

Rajsanket Realty Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 56.00
58.80
Week Low/High 0.00
58.80
Month Low/High 0.00
58.80
YEAR Low/High 56.00
59.00
All TIME Low/High 2.45
59.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Rajsanket Realty: