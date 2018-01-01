Rallis India Ltd

Rallis India Ltd was incorporated in the year 1948. Rallis India, the successor of Rallis Brothers and a member of Tata Group is engaged in the business of manufacture and Trading of Pesticides, Fertilisers and Finechemicals. The Company's Agribusiness division is the distributor of Pesticides, fertilisers, micro-nutrients, seeds, animal feed and other agro inputs. Rallis is the second largest...> More