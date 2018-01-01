JUST IN
Rallis India Ltd.

BSE: 500355 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: RALLIS ISIN Code: INE613A01020
BSE LIVE 13:59 | 12 Mar 230.75 1.80
(0.79%)
OPEN

231.95

 HIGH

231.95

 LOW

228.00
NSE LIVE 13:46 | 12 Mar 230.30 0.85
(0.37%)
OPEN

232.50

 HIGH

232.50

 LOW

228.05
OPEN 231.95
PREVIOUS CLOSE 228.95
VOLUME 15645
52-Week high 289.40
52-Week low 205.00
P/E 30.24
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4,488
Buy Price 230.45
Buy Qty 49.00
Sell Price 230.75
Sell Qty 50.00
OPEN 231.95
CLOSE 228.95
VOLUME 15645
52-Week high 289.40
52-Week low 205.00
P/E 30.24
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4,488
Buy Price 230.45
Buy Qty 49.00
Sell Price 230.75
Sell Qty 50.00

About Rallis India Ltd.

Rallis India Ltd

Rallis India Ltd was incorporated in the year 1948. Rallis India, the successor of Rallis Brothers and a member of Tata Group is engaged in the business of manufacture and Trading of Pesticides, Fertilisers and Finechemicals. The Company's Agribusiness division is the distributor of Pesticides, fertilisers, micro-nutrients, seeds, animal feed and other agro inputs. Rallis is the second largest...

Rallis India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4,488
EPS - TTM () [*S] 7.63
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 30.24
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   250.00
Latest Dividend Date 09 Jun 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.64
Book Value / Share () [*S] 57.50
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.01
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Rallis India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 390.16 328.94 18.61
Other Income 3.7 2.59 42.86
Total Income 393.86 331.53 18.8
Total Expenses 352.67 286.6 23.05
Operating Profit 41.19 44.93 -8.32
Net Profit 24.94 25.34 -1.58
Equity Capital 19.45 19.45 -
Rallis India Ltd Financials Results

Rallis India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
UPL 710.00 -0.36 36092.85
Bayer Crop Sci. 4038.80 0.33 13865.20
P I Inds. 862.80 0.95 11898.01
Rallis India 230.75 0.79 4488.09
Monsanto India 2537.55 -0.95 4379.81
Excel Crop Care 3256.60 -0.49 3582.26
Dhanuka Agritech 588.95 1.17 2891.74
Rallis India Ltd Peer Group

Rallis India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.09
Banks/FIs 0.10
FIIs 3.88
Insurance 4.45
Mutual Funds 11.66
Indian Public 23.43
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.54
Rallis India Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Rallis India Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
26/07 Angel Broking Neutral 237 PDF IconDetails
25/07 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 218 PDF IconDetails
Rallis India Ltd Research Reports

Rallis India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.41% -0.45% -0.03% -1.00%
1 Month -0.94% 0.41% -1.64% -0.97%
3 Month -1.81% -2.85% 1.53% 0.86%
6 Month 3.50% 3.79% 4.91% 4.22%
1 Year -2.86% -2.83% 16.55% 15.98%
3 Year -5.12% -6.48% 16.62% 18.24%

Rallis India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 228.00
231.95
Week Low/High 223.40
233.00
Month Low/High 222.75
237.00
YEAR Low/High 205.00
289.00
All TIME Low/High 2.00
299.00

Quick Links for Rallis India: