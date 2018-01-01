Rallis India Ltd.
|BSE: 500355
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: RALLIS
|ISIN Code: INE613A01020
|BSE LIVE 13:59 | 12 Mar
|230.75
|
1.80
(0.79%)
|
OPEN
231.95
|
HIGH
231.95
|
LOW
228.00
|NSE LIVE 13:46 | 12 Mar
|230.30
|
0.85
(0.37%)
|
OPEN
232.50
|
HIGH
232.50
|
LOW
228.05
About Rallis India Ltd.
Rallis India Ltd was incorporated in the year 1948. Rallis India, the successor of Rallis Brothers and a member of Tata Group is engaged in the business of manufacture and Trading of Pesticides, Fertilisers and Finechemicals. The Company's Agribusiness division is the distributor of Pesticides, fertilisers, micro-nutrients, seeds, animal feed and other agro inputs. Rallis is the second largest...> More
Rallis India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4,488
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|7.63
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|30.24
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|250.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|09 Jun 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.64
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|57.50
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.01
News
-
Union Budget 2018 proposals to drive prospects of agri-input companies
-
Q3 performance: Margin disappointment for Rallis India, shares tank over 7%
-
-
Rallis India gains 7% after Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund buys stake
-
Rallis India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|390.16
|328.94
|18.61
|Other Income
|3.7
|2.59
|42.86
|Total Income
|393.86
|331.53
|18.8
|Total Expenses
|352.67
|286.6
|23.05
|Operating Profit
|41.19
|44.93
|-8.32
|Net Profit
|24.94
|25.34
|-1.58
|Equity Capital
|19.45
|19.45
|-
Rallis India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|UPL
|710.00
|-0.36
|36092.85
|Bayer Crop Sci.
|4038.80
|0.33
|13865.20
|P I Inds.
|862.80
|0.95
|11898.01
|Rallis India
|230.75
|0.79
|4488.09
|Monsanto India
|2537.55
|-0.95
|4379.81
|Excel Crop Care
|3256.60
|-0.49
|3582.26
|Dhanuka Agritech
|588.95
|1.17
|2891.74
Rallis India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Rallis India Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|26/07
|Angel Broking
|Neutral
|237
|Details
|25/07
|Prabhudas Lilladher
|Accumulate
|218
|Details
Rallis India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.41%
|-0.45%
|-0.03%
|-1.00%
|1 Month
|-0.94%
|0.41%
|-1.64%
|-0.97%
|3 Month
|-1.81%
|-2.85%
|1.53%
|0.86%
|6 Month
|3.50%
|3.79%
|4.91%
|4.22%
|1 Year
|-2.86%
|-2.83%
|16.55%
|15.98%
|3 Year
|-5.12%
|-6.48%
|16.62%
|18.24%
Rallis India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|228.00
|
|231.95
|Week Low/High
|223.40
|
|233.00
|Month Low/High
|222.75
|
|237.00
|YEAR Low/High
|205.00
|
|289.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.00
|
|299.00
