Ram Info Ltd.
|BSE: 530951
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE357B01022
|BSE 15:25 | 12 Mar
|39.15
|
-2.65
(-6.34%)
|
OPEN
40.25
|
HIGH
40.25
|
LOW
39.15
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Ram Info Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|40.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|41.80
|VOLUME
|840
|52-Week high
|63.95
|52-Week low
|30.55
|P/E
|21.75
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|25
|Buy Price
|39.15
|Buy Qty
|96.00
|Sell Price
|41.50
|Sell Qty
|70.00
About Ram Info Ltd.
Ram Informatics Limited, a pioneer in client/server solutions,takes pride in being part of the growing Information Technology industry at Hyderabad which is fast emerging into yet another Silicon Valley of India. Envisioned by 3 professionals in 1995, Raminfo has made an indelible impression as a reliable software services company within a short span of time. The company has executed many large
Ram Info Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|25
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.80
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|21.75
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|15.72
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.49
Announcement
-
Board Meeting-Appointment of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
-
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31 December 2017
Ram Info Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|7.4
|3.61
|104.99
|Other Income
|0.34
|0.06
|466.67
|Total Income
|7.75
|3.67
|111.17
|Total Expenses
|7.13
|3.13
|127.8
|Operating Profit
|0.61
|0.55
|10.91
|Net Profit
|0.36
|0.29
|24.14
|Equity Capital
|6.28
|6.28
|-
Ram Info Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|IKF Technolog.
|0.61
|-1.61
|26.27
|Odyssey Tech.
|29.05
|-3.81
|25.74
|Goldstone Tech.
|13.36
|-2.12
|25.09
|Ram Info
|39.15
|-6.34
|24.59
|Cybermate Info.
|3.03
|7.07
|24.41
|Helios Matheson
|8.97
|-4.98
|23.69
|Avance Tech.
|1.16
|1.75
|22.99
Ram Info Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Ram Info Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.56%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|11.38%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-13.86%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-14.89%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-11.02%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-2.00%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Ram Info Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|39.15
|
|40.25
|Week Low/High
|36.40
|
|45.00
|Month Low/High
|35.00
|
|47.00
|YEAR Low/High
|30.55
|
|64.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.21
|
|300.00
