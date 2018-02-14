JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Ram Info Ltd

Ram Info Ltd.

BSE: 530951 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE357B01022
BSE 15:25 | 12 Mar 39.15 -2.65
(-6.34%)
OPEN

40.25

 HIGH

40.25

 LOW

39.15
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Ram Info Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 40.25
PREVIOUS CLOSE 41.80
VOLUME 840
52-Week high 63.95
52-Week low 30.55
P/E 21.75
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 25
Buy Price 39.15
Buy Qty 96.00
Sell Price 41.50
Sell Qty 70.00
OPEN 40.25
CLOSE 41.80
VOLUME 840
52-Week high 63.95
52-Week low 30.55
P/E 21.75
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 25
Buy Price 39.15
Buy Qty 96.00
Sell Price 41.50
Sell Qty 70.00

About Ram Info Ltd.

Ram Info Ltd

Ram Informatics Limited, a pioneer in client/server solutions,takes pride in being part of the growing Information Technology industry at Hyderabad which is fast emerging into yet another Silicon Valley of India. Envisioned by 3 professionals in 1995, Raminfo has made an indelible impression as a reliable software services company within a short span of time. The company has executed many large...> More

Ram Info Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   25
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.80
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 21.75
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 15.72
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.49
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Ram Info Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 7.4 3.61 104.99
Other Income 0.34 0.06 466.67
Total Income 7.75 3.67 111.17
Total Expenses 7.13 3.13 127.8
Operating Profit 0.61 0.55 10.91
Net Profit 0.36 0.29 24.14
Equity Capital 6.28 6.28 -
> More on Ram Info Ltd Financials Results

Ram Info Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
IKF Technolog. 0.61 -1.61 26.27
Odyssey Tech. 29.05 -3.81 25.74
Goldstone Tech. 13.36 -2.12 25.09
Ram Info 39.15 -6.34 24.59
Cybermate Info. 3.03 7.07 24.41
Helios Matheson 8.97 -4.98 23.69
Avance Tech. 1.16 1.75 22.99
> More on Ram Info Ltd Peer Group

Ram Info Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 33.41
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.01
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 52.66
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.92
> More on Ram Info Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Ram Info Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.56% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 11.38% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -13.86% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -14.89% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -11.02% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -2.00% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Ram Info Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 39.15
40.25
Week Low/High 36.40
45.00
Month Low/High 35.00
47.00
YEAR Low/High 30.55
64.00
All TIME Low/High 2.21
300.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Ram Info: