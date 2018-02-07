Ram Ratna Wires Ltd

Incorporated as Ram Ratna Winding Wires, Ram Ratna Wires went public and got its present name in 1992. Promoted by Rameswarlal J Kabra and others, The company implemented a project to manufacture super enamelled copper winding wires and submersible copper wires. The company came out with a public issue in Nov.'94 to set up a plant to manufacture 2890 tpa of super-enamelled copper wires and 30,0...> More