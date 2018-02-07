Ram Ratna Wires Ltd.
|BSE: 522281
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE207E01023
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|169.75
|
7.20
(4.43%)
|
OPEN
167.00
|
HIGH
170.00
|
LOW
165.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Ram Ratna Wires Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|167.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|162.55
|VOLUME
|14786
|52-Week high
|244.00
|52-Week low
|94.50
|P/E
|15.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|373
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|167.00
|CLOSE
|162.55
|VOLUME
|14786
|52-Week high
|244.00
|52-Week low
|94.50
|P/E
|15.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|373
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Ram Ratna Wires Ltd.
Incorporated as Ram Ratna Winding Wires, Ram Ratna Wires went public and got its present name in 1992. Promoted by Rameswarlal J Kabra and others, The company implemented a project to manufacture super enamelled copper winding wires and submersible copper wires. The company came out with a public issue in Nov.'94 to set up a plant to manufacture 2890 tpa of super-enamelled copper wires and 30,0...> More
Ram Ratna Wires Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|373
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|11.13
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|15.25
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|25.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|07 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.77
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|61.99
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.74
Announcement
Ram Ratna Wires Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|261.61
|193.81
|34.98
|Other Income
|0.84
|0.23
|265.22
|Total Income
|262.45
|194.04
|35.26
|Total Expenses
|247.21
|179.26
|37.91
|Operating Profit
|15.24
|14.79
|3.04
|Net Profit
|5.78
|6.24
|-7.37
|Equity Capital
|11
|11
|-
Ram Ratna Wires Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Prec. Wires (I)
|292.10
|-0.44
|675.34
|Arfin India
|472.50
|1.62
|574.09
|Arcotech Ltd
|37.90
|0.13
|397.95
|Ram Ratna Wires
|169.75
|4.43
|373.45
|Manaksia
|52.40
|1.55
|343.48
|NILE
|699.10
|-3.83
|209.73
|Ess Dee Alumin.
|51.75
|-3.90
|165.86
Ram Ratna Wires Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Ram Ratna Wires Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.83%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-14.42%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-15.25%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|5.11%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|49.10%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|233.50%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Ram Ratna Wires Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|165.00
|
|170.00
|Week Low/High
|159.00
|
|186.00
|Month Low/High
|159.00
|
|209.00
|YEAR Low/High
|94.50
|
|244.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.70
|
|244.00
