Ram Ratna Wires Ltd.

BSE: 522281 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE207E01023
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 169.75 7.20
(4.43%)
OPEN

167.00

 HIGH

170.00

 LOW

165.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Ram Ratna Wires Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Ram Ratna Wires Ltd.

Ram Ratna Wires Ltd

Incorporated as Ram Ratna Winding Wires, Ram Ratna Wires went public and got its present name in 1992. Promoted by Rameswarlal J Kabra and others, The company implemented a project to manufacture super enamelled copper winding wires and submersible copper wires. The company came out with a public issue in Nov.'94 to set up a plant to manufacture 2890 tpa of super-enamelled copper wires and 30,0...> More

Ram Ratna Wires Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   373
EPS - TTM () [*S] 11.13
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 15.25
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   25.00
Latest Dividend Date 07 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.77
Book Value / Share () [*S] 61.99
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.74
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Ram Ratna Wires Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 261.61 193.81 34.98
Other Income 0.84 0.23 265.22
Total Income 262.45 194.04 35.26
Total Expenses 247.21 179.26 37.91
Operating Profit 15.24 14.79 3.04
Net Profit 5.78 6.24 -7.37
Equity Capital 11 11 -
> More on Ram Ratna Wires Ltd Financials Results

Ram Ratna Wires Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Prec. Wires (I) 292.10 -0.44 675.34
Arfin India 472.50 1.62 574.09
Arcotech Ltd 37.90 0.13 397.95
Ram Ratna Wires 169.75 4.43 373.45
Manaksia 52.40 1.55 343.48
NILE 699.10 -3.83 209.73
Ess Dee Alumin. 51.75 -3.90 165.86
> More on Ram Ratna Wires Ltd Peer Group

Ram Ratna Wires Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 72.99
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.25
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.39
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.36
> More on Ram Ratna Wires Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Ram Ratna Wires Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.83% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -14.42% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -15.25% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 5.11% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 49.10% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 233.50% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Ram Ratna Wires Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 165.00
170.00
Week Low/High 159.00
186.00
Month Low/High 159.00
209.00
YEAR Low/High 94.50
244.00
All TIME Low/High 0.70
244.00

