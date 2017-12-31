JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Rama Paper Mills Ltd

Rama Paper Mills Ltd.

BSE: 500357 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE425E01013
BSE LIVE 13:15 | 12 Mar 12.00 0.05
(0.42%)
OPEN

12.54

 HIGH

12.54

 LOW

12.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Rama Paper Mills Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 12.54
PREVIOUS CLOSE 11.95
VOLUME 3560
52-Week high 22.75
52-Week low 9.50
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 12
Buy Price 11.50
Buy Qty 400.00
Sell Price 12.54
Sell Qty 1677.00
OPEN 12.54
CLOSE 11.95
VOLUME 3560
52-Week high 22.75
52-Week low 9.50
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 12
Buy Price 11.50
Buy Qty 400.00
Sell Price 12.54
Sell Qty 1677.00

About Rama Paper Mills Ltd.

Rama Paper Mills Ltd

Rama Paper Mills Ltd is an India-based company. The company is engaged in the manufacturing of newsprint, duplex board and writing & printing paper by recycling waste paper. They offer coated/ uncoated duplex board paper used to make small packaging/ small cartoons used by pharmaceuticals, soaps, paste, apparels, and tea industries. The products manufactured by the company include standard newspri...> More

Rama Paper Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   12
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -31.01
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.39
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Rama Paper Mills Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 30.94 23.4 32.22
Other Income -
Total Income 30.94 23.4 32.22
Total Expenses 29.04 28.65 1.36
Operating Profit 1.9 -5.26 136.12
Net Profit 3.23 -8.04 140.17
Equity Capital 9.66 9.66 -
> More on Rama Paper Mills Ltd Financials Results

Rama Paper Mills Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sh. Bhawani Pap. 4.40 0.00 15.33
Sangal Papers 113.50 -4.42 14.87
Cosboard Inds. 32.85 -1.35 14.09
Rama Paper Mills 12.00 0.42 11.59
Vapi Paper Mills 39.15 -4.98 8.93
Servalaksh.Paper 1.84 -4.66 7.93
Agio Paper 4.50 0.00 7.26
> More on Rama Paper Mills Ltd Peer Group

Rama Paper Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 20.56
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.05
Indian Public 69.68
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.71
> More on Rama Paper Mills Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Rama Paper Mills Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 13.21% NA -0.05% -1.01%
1 Month 10.60% NA -1.66% -0.97%
3 Month NA NA 1.51% 0.85%
6 Month 6.01% NA 4.89% 4.21%
1 Year -34.25% NA 16.53% 15.98%
3 Year 3.45% NA 16.59% 18.23%

Rama Paper Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 12.00
12.54
Week Low/High 10.60
12.54
Month Low/High 9.56
12.54
YEAR Low/High 9.50
23.00
All TIME Low/High 0.85
109.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Rama Paper Mills: