Rama Paper Mills Ltd.
|BSE: 500357
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE425E01013
|BSE LIVE 13:15 | 12 Mar
|12.00
|
0.05
(0.42%)
|
OPEN
12.54
|
HIGH
12.54
|
LOW
12.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Rama Paper Mills Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|12.54
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|11.95
|VOLUME
|3560
|52-Week high
|22.75
|52-Week low
|9.50
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|12
|Buy Price
|11.50
|Buy Qty
|400.00
|Sell Price
|12.54
|Sell Qty
|1677.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|12
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Rama Paper Mills Ltd.
Rama Paper Mills Ltd is an India-based company. The company is engaged in the manufacturing of newsprint, duplex board and writing & printing paper by recycling waste paper. They offer coated/ uncoated duplex board paper used to make small packaging/ small cartoons used by pharmaceuticals, soaps, paste, apparels, and tea industries. The products manufactured by the company include standard newspri...
Rama Paper Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|12
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-31.01
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.39
Announcement
-
Financial Results For The Quarter Ended As On 31St December 2017.
-
-
Statement Of Investors Complaints For The Quarter Ended On 31.12.2017
-
-
-
Rama Paper Mills Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|30.94
|23.4
|32.22
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|30.94
|23.4
|32.22
|Total Expenses
|29.04
|28.65
|1.36
|Operating Profit
|1.9
|-5.26
|136.12
|Net Profit
|3.23
|-8.04
|140.17
|Equity Capital
|9.66
|9.66
|-
Rama Paper Mills Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sh. Bhawani Pap.
|4.40
|0.00
|15.33
|Sangal Papers
|113.50
|-4.42
|14.87
|Cosboard Inds.
|32.85
|-1.35
|14.09
|Rama Paper Mills
|12.00
|0.42
|11.59
|Vapi Paper Mills
|39.15
|-4.98
|8.93
|Servalaksh.Paper
|1.84
|-4.66
|7.93
|Agio Paper
|4.50
|0.00
|7.26
Rama Paper Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Rama Paper Mills Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|13.21%
|NA
|-0.05%
|-1.01%
|1 Month
|10.60%
|NA
|-1.66%
|-0.97%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.51%
|0.85%
|6 Month
|6.01%
|NA
|4.89%
|4.21%
|1 Year
|-34.25%
|NA
|16.53%
|15.98%
|3 Year
|3.45%
|NA
|16.59%
|18.23%
Rama Paper Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|12.00
|
|12.54
|Week Low/High
|10.60
|
|12.54
|Month Low/High
|9.56
|
|12.54
|YEAR Low/High
|9.50
|
|23.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.85
|
|109.00
