Rama Petrochemicals Ltd.
|BSE: 500358
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: RAMAPETRO
|ISIN Code: INE783A01013
|
BSE
LIVE
12:51 | 05 Mar
|
4.75
|
-0.24
(-4.81%)
|
OPEN
5.00
|
HIGH
5.00
|
LOW
4.75
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Rama Petrochemicals Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Rama Petrochemicals Ltd.
Rama Petrochemicals Ltd
Rama Petrochemicals (RPCL), the flagship of the Rama group, was incorporated in 1985 for implementing the 60,000-tpa methanol project at Patalganga, Maharashtra. The company was promoted by the Rama group, founded by the Ramsinghani family. The methanol plant was started in technical collaboration with Lurgi, Germany, and production began in 1988. The collaborator holds a 28.84% stake in the compa...
Rama Petrochemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Rama Petrochemicals Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.17
|0.15
|13.33
|Other Income
|2.95
|0.04
|7275
|Total Income
|3.12
|0.19
|1542.11
|Total Expenses
|0.56
|0.45
|24.44
|Operating Profit
|2.56
|-0.25
|1124
|Net Profit
|2.49
|-0.26
|1057.69
|Equity Capital
|10.47
|10.47
| -
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|-0.01%
|-1.01%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.63%
|-0.97%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.55%
|0.85%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.93%
|4.21%
|1 Year
|11.24%
|NA
|16.57%
|15.98%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.63%
|18.23%
|Today's Low/High
|4.75
|
|5.00
|Week Low/High
|4.75
|
|5.00
|Month Low/High
|4.44
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.41
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.65
|
|115.00
