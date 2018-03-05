Rama Petrochemicals Ltd

Rama Petrochemicals (RPCL), the flagship of the Rama group, was incorporated in 1985 for implementing the 60,000-tpa methanol project at Patalganga, Maharashtra. The company was promoted by the Rama group, founded by the Ramsinghani family. The methanol plant was started in technical collaboration with Lurgi, Germany, and production began in 1988. The collaborator holds a 28.84% stake in the compa...> More