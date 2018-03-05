JUST IN
Rama Petrochemicals Ltd.

BSE: 500358 Sector: Industrials
NSE: RAMAPETRO ISIN Code: INE783A01013
BSE LIVE 12:51 | 05 Mar 4.75 -0.24
(-4.81%)
OPEN

5.00

 HIGH

5.00

 LOW

4.75
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Rama Petrochemicals Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 5.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.99
VOLUME 202
52-Week high 5.20
52-Week low 3.41
P/E 3.77
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 4.75
Sell Qty 3630.00
OPEN 5.00
CLOSE 4.99
VOLUME 202
52-Week high 5.20
52-Week low 3.41
P/E 3.77
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 4.75
Sell Qty 3630.00

About Rama Petrochemicals Ltd.

Rama Petrochemicals Ltd

Rama Petrochemicals (RPCL), the flagship of the Rama group, was incorporated in 1985 for implementing the 60,000-tpa methanol project at Patalganga, Maharashtra. The company was promoted by the Rama group, founded by the Ramsinghani family. The methanol plant was started in technical collaboration with Lurgi, Germany, and production began in 1988. The collaborator holds a 28.84% stake in the compa...

Rama Petrochemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.26
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 3.77
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -58.09
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.08
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Rama Petrochemicals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.17 0.15 13.33
Other Income 2.95 0.04 7275
Total Income 3.12 0.19 1542.11
Total Expenses 0.56 0.45 24.44
Operating Profit 2.56 -0.25 1124
Net Profit 2.49 -0.26 1057.69
Equity Capital 10.47 10.47 -
Rama Petrochemicals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Polychem 380.00 -1.54 15.20
SVC Industries 0.76 0.00 12.40
Unimers India 5.67 -4.87 9.02
Rama Petrochem 4.75 -4.81 4.97
Rama Petrochemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.27
Banks/FIs 0.10
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 43.46
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.10
Rama Petrochemicals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA -0.01% -1.01%
1 Month NA NA -1.63% -0.97%
3 Month NA NA 1.55% 0.85%
6 Month NA NA 4.93% 4.21%
1 Year 11.24% NA 16.57% 15.98%
3 Year NA NA 16.63% 18.23%

Rama Petrochemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.75
5.00
Week Low/High 4.75
5.00
Month Low/High 4.44
5.00
YEAR Low/High 3.41
5.00
All TIME Low/High 0.65
115.00

