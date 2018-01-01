Rama Pulp & Papers Ltd

Incorporated in 1980 as a private limited company, Rama Pulp and Papers bacame a public limited company in 1983. The company put up its plant at Vapi, Gujarat, to manufacture industrial papers with an installed capacity of 10,000 tpa. The main products of the company, M G kraft and crepe paper, enjoy a wide market in the packaging industry. It is a substitute for costlier traditional packaging mat...> More