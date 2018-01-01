JUST IN
Rama Pulp & Papers Ltd.

BSE: 502587 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE777A01015
BSE LIVE 13:50 | 12 Mar 53.00 0.45
(0.86%)
OPEN

54.90

 HIGH

54.90

 LOW

52.60
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Rama Pulp & Papers Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 54.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 52.55
VOLUME 5417
52-Week high 59.90
52-Week low 17.20
P/E 18.73
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 58
Buy Price 52.60
Buy Qty 48.00
Sell Price 53.00
Sell Qty 430.00
About Rama Pulp & Papers Ltd.

Rama Pulp & Papers Ltd

Incorporated in 1980 as a private limited company, Rama Pulp and Papers bacame a public limited company in 1983. The company put up its plant at Vapi, Gujarat, to manufacture industrial papers with an installed capacity of 10,000 tpa. The main products of the company, M G kraft and crepe paper, enjoy a wide market in the packaging industry. It is a substitute for costlier traditional packaging mat...

Rama Pulp & Papers Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   58
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.83
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 18.73
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 26 Sep 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 39.65
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.34
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Rama Pulp & Papers Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 29.03 27.8 4.42
Other Income -0.1 0.04 -350
Total Income 28.93 27.84 3.92
Total Expenses 27.27 26.19 4.12
Operating Profit 1.65 1.65 -
Net Profit 0.93 0.9 3.33
Equity Capital 11 11 -
Rama Pulp & Papers Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Victory Paper 58.90 4.90 79.52
Balkrishna Paper 69.70 -0.21 74.86
Ganga Papers 61.65 0.00 66.52
Rama Pulp & Pap 53.00 0.86 58.30
Malu Paper 33.45 1.98 57.07
Sh. Krishna Pap. 34.40 -2.82 46.51
Magnum Ventures 11.80 -2.96 44.37
Rama Pulp & Papers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 24.26
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.10
Indian Public 42.66
Custodians 0.00
Other 32.98
Rama Pulp & Papers Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.76% NA 0.08% -0.95%
1 Month -0.93% NA -1.54% -0.92%
3 Month 43.24% NA 1.64% 0.91%
6 Month 125.53% NA 5.02% 4.27%
1 Year 196.92% NA 16.68% 16.04%
3 Year 768.85% NA 16.74% 18.30%

Rama Pulp & Papers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 52.60
54.90
Week Low/High 51.00
55.00
Month Low/High 50.00
55.00
YEAR Low/High 17.20
60.00
All TIME Low/High 0.40
115.00

