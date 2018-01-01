Rama Pulp & Papers Ltd.
|BSE: 502587
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE777A01015
|BSE LIVE 13:50 | 12 Mar
|53.00
|
0.45
(0.86%)
|
OPEN
54.90
|
HIGH
54.90
|
LOW
52.60
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Rama Pulp & Papers Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|54.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|52.55
|VOLUME
|5417
|52-Week high
|59.90
|52-Week low
|17.20
|P/E
|18.73
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|58
|Buy Price
|52.60
|Buy Qty
|48.00
|Sell Price
|53.00
|Sell Qty
|430.00
About Rama Pulp & Papers Ltd.
Incorporated in 1980 as a private limited company, Rama Pulp and Papers bacame a public limited company in 1983. The company put up its plant at Vapi, Gujarat, to manufacture industrial papers with an installed capacity of 10,000 tpa. The main products of the company, M G kraft and crepe paper, enjoy a wide market in the packaging industry. It is a substitute for costlier traditional packaging mat...
Rama Pulp & Papers Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|58
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.83
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|18.73
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|26 Sep 2011
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|39.65
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.34
Announcement
-
-
: Disclosure In Terms Of Regulation 13(3) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure
-
Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter/Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017.
-
-
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And
Rama Pulp & Papers Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|29.03
|27.8
|4.42
|Other Income
|-0.1
|0.04
|-350
|Total Income
|28.93
|27.84
|3.92
|Total Expenses
|27.27
|26.19
|4.12
|Operating Profit
|1.65
|1.65
|-
|Net Profit
|0.93
|0.9
|3.33
|Equity Capital
|11
|11
|-
Rama Pulp & Papers Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Victory Paper
|58.90
|4.90
|79.52
|Balkrishna Paper
|69.70
|-0.21
|74.86
|Ganga Papers
|61.65
|0.00
|66.52
|Rama Pulp & Pap
|53.00
|0.86
|58.30
|Malu Paper
|33.45
|1.98
|57.07
|Sh. Krishna Pap.
|34.40
|-2.82
|46.51
|Magnum Ventures
|11.80
|-2.96
|44.37
Rama Pulp & Papers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Rama Pulp & Papers Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.76%
|NA
|0.08%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|-0.93%
|NA
|-1.54%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|43.24%
|NA
|1.64%
|0.91%
|6 Month
|125.53%
|NA
|5.02%
|4.27%
|1 Year
|196.92%
|NA
|16.68%
|16.04%
|3 Year
|768.85%
|NA
|16.74%
|18.30%
Rama Pulp & Papers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|52.60
|
|54.90
|Week Low/High
|51.00
|
|55.00
|Month Low/High
|50.00
|
|55.00
|YEAR Low/High
|17.20
|
|60.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.40
|
|115.00
