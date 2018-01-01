JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Rama Vision Ltd

Rama Vision Ltd.

BSE: 523289 Sector: Others
NSE: RAMAVISION ISIN Code: INE763B01013
BSE 13:02 | 12 Mar 18.90 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

18.90

 HIGH

18.90

 LOW

18.90
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Rama Vision Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 18.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 18.90
VOLUME 750
52-Week high 18.90
52-Week low 4.53
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 19
Buy Price 18.90
Buy Qty 20300.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 18.90
CLOSE 18.90
VOLUME 750
52-Week high 18.90
52-Week low 4.53
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 19
Buy Price 18.90
Buy Qty 20300.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Rama Vision Ltd.

Rama Vision Ltd

Rama Vision Ltd, a JV company promoted by Satish Jain(and his Associates) in association with Hiltron (a UP Government undertaking) is into manufacture of B&W picuture tubes and monochrome computer monitors tubes. The company is also trading in Baby Care and Mother care products i.e Babby Nappies. The company plant loacated at Kichha, Uttaranchal with an installed capacity to produce 2.0 milli...> More

Rama Vision Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   19
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 17.37
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.09
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Rama Vision Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2017 Sep 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 8.13 8.08 0.62
Other Income -0.01 0.04 -125
Total Income 8.12 8.12 0
Total Expenses 7.29 8.01 -8.99
Operating Profit 0.82 0.11 645.45
Net Profit 0.41 -0.15 373.33
Equity Capital 10.03 10.03 -
> More on Rama Vision Ltd Financials Results

Rama Vision Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Vikas Granaries 11.48 -1.96 20.80
Modern Dairies 8.77 3.18 20.45
Sunil Agro Foods 64.45 0.00 19.34
Rama Vision 18.90 0.00 18.96
NHC Foods 14.75 0.00 17.49
Ravalgaon Sugar 2527.00 -5.00 17.18
Paramount Cosmet 29.65 -4.97 14.41
> More on Rama Vision Ltd Peer Group

Rama Vision Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.77
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.05
Indian Public 41.42
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.76
> More on Rama Vision Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Rama Vision Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 0.00% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 37.06% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 134.20% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 350.00% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Rama Vision Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 18.90
18.90
Week Low/High 18.90
19.00
Month Low/High 18.90
19.00
YEAR Low/High 4.53
19.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
55.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Rama Vision: