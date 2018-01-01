Rama Vision Ltd.
|BSE: 523289
|Sector: Others
|NSE: RAMAVISION
|ISIN Code: INE763B01013
|BSE 13:02 | 12 Mar
|18.90
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
18.90
|
HIGH
18.90
|
LOW
18.90
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Rama Vision Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|18.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|18.90
|VOLUME
|750
|52-Week high
|18.90
|52-Week low
|4.53
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19
|Buy Price
|18.90
|Buy Qty
|20300.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Rama Vision Ltd.
Rama Vision Ltd, a JV company promoted by Satish Jain(and his Associates) in association with Hiltron (a UP Government undertaking) is into manufacture of B&W picuture tubes and monochrome computer monitors tubes. The company is also trading in Baby Care and Mother care products i.e Babby Nappies. The company plant loacated at Kichha, Uttaranchal with an installed capacity to produce 2.0 milli...> More
Rama Vision Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|19
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|17.37
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.09
Announcement
-
Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
-
Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Tuesday 13Th February 2018.
-
Statement Of Investor Grievance For The Quarter Ended On 31St December2017
-
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017
Rama Vision Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2017
|Sep 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|8.13
|8.08
|0.62
|Other Income
|-0.01
|0.04
|-125
|Total Income
|8.12
|8.12
|0
|Total Expenses
|7.29
|8.01
|-8.99
|Operating Profit
|0.82
|0.11
|645.45
|Net Profit
|0.41
|-0.15
|373.33
|Equity Capital
|10.03
|10.03
|-
Rama Vision Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Vikas Granaries
|11.48
|-1.96
|20.80
|Modern Dairies
|8.77
|3.18
|20.45
|Sunil Agro Foods
|64.45
|0.00
|19.34
|Rama Vision
|18.90
|0.00
|18.96
|NHC Foods
|14.75
|0.00
|17.49
|Ravalgaon Sugar
|2527.00
|-5.00
|17.18
|Paramount Cosmet
|29.65
|-4.97
|14.41
Rama Vision Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Rama Vision Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|0.00%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|37.06%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|134.20%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|350.00%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Rama Vision Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|18.90
|
|18.90
|Week Low/High
|18.90
|
|19.00
|Month Low/High
|18.90
|
|19.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.53
|
|19.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|55.00
