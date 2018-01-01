Ramco Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 532369
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: RAMCOIND
|ISIN Code: INE614A01028
|BSE 15:59 | 12 Mar
|243.85
|
0.80
(0.33%)
|
OPEN
245.00
|
HIGH
248.20
|
LOW
242.55
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|244.15
|
1.20
(0.49%)
|
OPEN
247.85
|
HIGH
248.45
|
LOW
242.60
About Ramco Industries Ltd.
Incorporated in Jan. 1965, Ramco Industries (RIL) is a part of Rs.1200 Cr Ramco Group of Companies, having diverse business interest of Cement, Fibre Cement products, Cotton Yarn and Information Technology. RIL has diverse business activities i.e - Manufacture & Sale of Fibre Cement product & Manufacture & export of cotton yarn in the name & style of Sri Ramco Spinners - a 100% EOU. The company...> More
Ramco Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2,114
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|7.35
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|33.18
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|50.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|27 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.21
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|72.82
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.35
Announcement
Ramco Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|181.38
|146.12
|24.13
|Other Income
|8.09
|14.14
|-42.79
|Total Income
|189.47
|160.26
|18.23
|Total Expenses
|162.23
|139.01
|16.7
|Operating Profit
|27.24
|21.25
|28.19
|Net Profit
|11.71
|4.63
|152.92
|Equity Capital
|8.67
|8.67
|-
Ramco Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Ramco Inds.
|243.85
|0.33
|2114.18
|Hil Ltd
|1609.50
|-2.18
|1200.69
|Visaka Inds.
|663.15
|3.78
|1053.08
|Everest Inds.
|474.55
|-1.21
|741.25
Ramco Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Ramco Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.96%
|-3.46%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-5.94%
|-3.50%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-12.66%
|-13.11%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-7.14%
|-11.99%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|21.32%
|23.37%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|217.72%
|207.69%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Ramco Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|242.55
|
|248.20
|Week Low/High
|238.95
|
|256.00
|Month Low/High
|238.95
|
|269.00
|YEAR Low/High
|197.00
|
|326.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.35
|
|326.00
