Ramco Industries Ltd.

BSE: 532369 Sector: Industrials
NSE: RAMCOIND ISIN Code: INE614A01028
BSE 15:59 | 12 Mar 243.85 0.80
(0.33%)
OPEN

245.00

 HIGH

248.20

 LOW

242.55
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 244.15 1.20
(0.49%)
OPEN

247.85

 HIGH

248.45

 LOW

242.60
OPEN 245.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 243.05
VOLUME 13814
52-Week high 326.10
52-Week low 197.00
P/E 33.18
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,114
Buy Price 244.00
Buy Qty 209.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Ramco Industries Ltd.

Ramco Industries Ltd

Incorporated in Jan. 1965, Ramco Industries (RIL) is a part of Rs.1200 Cr Ramco Group of Companies, having diverse business interest of Cement, Fibre Cement products, Cotton Yarn and Information Technology. RIL has diverse business activities i.e - Manufacture & Sale of Fibre Cement product & Manufacture & export of cotton yarn in the name & style of Sri Ramco Spinners - a 100% EOU.

Ramco Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,114
EPS - TTM () [*S] 7.35
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 33.18
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 27 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.21
Book Value / Share () [*S] 72.82
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.35
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Ramco Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 181.38 146.12 24.13
Other Income 8.09 14.14 -42.79
Total Income 189.47 160.26 18.23
Total Expenses 162.23 139.01 16.7
Operating Profit 27.24 21.25 28.19
Net Profit 11.71 4.63 152.92
Equity Capital 8.67 8.67 -
Ramco Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ramco Inds. 243.85 0.33 2114.18
Hil Ltd 1609.50 -2.18 1200.69
Visaka Inds. 663.15 3.78 1053.08
Everest Inds. 474.55 -1.21 741.25
Ramco Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.92
Banks/FIs 1.82
FIIs 0.59
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 2.13
Indian Public 35.22
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.09
Ramco Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.96% -3.46% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -5.94% -3.50% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -12.66% -13.11% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -7.14% -11.99% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 21.32% 23.37% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 217.72% 207.69% 17.24% 19.01%

Ramco Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 242.55
248.20
Week Low/High 238.95
256.00
Month Low/High 238.95
269.00
YEAR Low/High 197.00
326.00
All TIME Low/High 4.35
326.00

