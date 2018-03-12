JUST IN
Ramco Systems Ltd.

BSE: 532370 Sector: IT
NSE: RAMCOSYS ISIN Code: INE246B01019
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 421.85 0.30
(0.07%)
OPEN

429.00

 HIGH

430.90

 LOW

411.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 423.95 2.50
(0.59%)
OPEN

422.80

 HIGH

433.05

 LOW

411.70
OPEN 429.00
CLOSE 421.55
VOLUME 1249
52-Week high 572.90
52-Week low 313.15
P/E 23.24
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,288
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Ramco Systems Ltd.

Ramco Systems Ltd

Established in 1989, Ramco Systems is a part of the Chennai based Ramco Group. Ramco is a global provider of Enterprise Solutions and Services in key areas such as Manufacturing, Aviation, Asset Management, Trading & Logistics, Healthcare, eGovernance, Banking & Financial Services, Corporate Performance Management and Human Resources Management. It is also a Siebel Alliance Partner and provides CR...> More

Ramco Systems Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,288
EPS - TTM () [*S] 18.15
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 23.24
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 233.90
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.80
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Ramco Systems Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 125.15 112.82 10.93
Other Income 2.47 0.7 252.86
Total Income 127.63 113.52 12.43
Total Expenses 105.75 103.78 1.9
Operating Profit 21.88 9.74 124.64
Net Profit 3.77 3.08 22.4
Equity Capital 30.57 30.38 -
> More on Ramco Systems Ltd Financials Results

Ramco Systems Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Newgen Software 242.40 1.66 1678.38
BLS Internat. 143.55 -1.00 1471.39
Mastek 558.75 5.16 1322.00
Ramco Systems 421.85 0.07 1288.33
Sasken Technol. 735.85 2.32 1259.04
Majesco 448.55 -0.99 1258.63
Nucleus Soft. 429.75 1.20 1247.99
> More on Ramco Systems Ltd Peer Group

Ramco Systems Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.76
Banks/FIs 0.15
FIIs 13.73
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 8.81
Indian Public 16.08
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.78
> More on Ramco Systems Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Ramco Systems Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.86% -5.18% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -6.31% -7.47% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -17.55% -9.99% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 4.56% 10.39% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 20.89% 21.18% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -37.76% -37.94% 17.24% 19.01%

Ramco Systems Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 411.00
430.90
Week Low/High 411.00
461.00
Month Low/High 411.00
482.00
YEAR Low/High 313.15
573.00
All TIME Low/High 38.13
1113.00

