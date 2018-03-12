Ramco Systems Ltd.
|BSE: 532370
|Sector: IT
|NSE: RAMCOSYS
|ISIN Code: INE246B01019
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|421.85
|
0.30
(0.07%)
|
OPEN
429.00
|
HIGH
430.90
|
LOW
411.00
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|423.95
|
2.50
(0.59%)
|
OPEN
422.80
|
HIGH
433.05
|
LOW
411.70
About Ramco Systems Ltd.
Established in 1989, Ramco Systems is a part of the Chennai based Ramco Group. Ramco is a global provider of Enterprise Solutions and Services in key areas such as Manufacturing, Aviation, Asset Management, Trading & Logistics, Healthcare, eGovernance, Banking & Financial Services, Corporate Performance Management and Human Resources Management. It is also a Siebel Alliance Partner and provides CR...> More
Ramco Systems Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,288
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|18.15
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|23.24
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|233.90
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.80
Ramco Systems Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|125.15
|112.82
|10.93
|Other Income
|2.47
|0.7
|252.86
|Total Income
|127.63
|113.52
|12.43
|Total Expenses
|105.75
|103.78
|1.9
|Operating Profit
|21.88
|9.74
|124.64
|Net Profit
|3.77
|3.08
|22.4
|Equity Capital
|30.57
|30.38
|-
Ramco Systems Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Newgen Software
|242.40
|1.66
|1678.38
|BLS Internat.
|143.55
|-1.00
|1471.39
|Mastek
|558.75
|5.16
|1322.00
|Ramco Systems
|421.85
|0.07
|1288.33
|Sasken Technol.
|735.85
|2.32
|1259.04
|Majesco
|448.55
|-0.99
|1258.63
|Nucleus Soft.
|429.75
|1.20
|1247.99
Ramco Systems Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.86%
|-5.18%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-6.31%
|-7.47%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-17.55%
|-9.99%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|4.56%
|10.39%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|20.89%
|21.18%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-37.76%
|-37.94%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Ramco Systems Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|411.00
|
|430.90
|Week Low/High
|411.00
|
|461.00
|Month Low/High
|411.00
|
|482.00
|YEAR Low/High
|313.15
|
|573.00
|All TIME Low/High
|38.13
|
|1113.00
