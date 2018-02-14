Ramgopal Polytex Ltd.
|BSE: 514223
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: RAMGOPOLY
|ISIN Code: INE410D01017
|BSE 14:48 | 12 Mar
|13.67
|
0.65
(4.99%)
|
OPEN
13.67
|
HIGH
13.67
|
LOW
13.67
|NSE LIVE 14:41 | 12 Mar
|14.80
|
0.70
(4.96%)
|
OPEN
14.80
|
HIGH
14.80
|
LOW
14.80
|OPEN
|14.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|14.10
|VOLUME
|1306
|52-Week high
|14.80
|52-Week low
|2.60
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19.82
|Buy Price
|14.80
|Buy Qty
|25852.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Ramgopal Polytex Ltd.
Incorporated on 28 Mar.'81 and promoted by Mohanlal Jatia of the Ramgopal group, Ramgopal Polytex (RPL) manufactures draw twisted yarn in Amgaon, Maharashtra. The other group companies include Ramgopal Textiles (RTL), J M Textiles (JMT) and Universal Luggage Manufacturing Company. The company approached the public in Jan.'95, to part-finance the expansion of its draw twisting / texturising cap...> More
Ramgopal Polytex Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|20
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|12.83
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.07
Announcement
-
Notice Of Board Meeting On February 14 2018 And Closure Of Trading Window.
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 31 2017
-
Ramgopal Polytex Limited - Revocation of Suspension of Securities
-
Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended September 30 2017
-
-
Compliance Certificate Pursuant To Regulation 7(3) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requi
Ramgopal Polytex Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.76
|-
|Other Income
|0.33
|0.29
|13.79
|Total Income
|0.33
|2.05
|-83.9
|Total Expenses
|0.65
|1.91
|-65.97
|Operating Profit
|-0.31
|0.14
|-321.43
|Net Profit
|-0.35
|0.07
|-600
|Equity Capital
|14.4
|14.4
|-
Ramgopal Polytex Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Suryaamba Spinni
|70.45
|-5.94
|20.64
|Sky Inds.
|46.75
|5.17
|20.52
|Sh. Rajas. Synt.
|14.80
|-4.52
|20.28
|Ramgopal Polytex
|13.67
|4.99
|19.82
|S R K Industries
|2.50
|0.00
|19.61
|Asahi Indus.
|2.94
|0.00
|19.52
|K-Lifestyle
|0.19
|0.00
|19.43
Ramgopal Polytex Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|27.52%
|32.74%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|46.36%
|133.07%
|-1.12%
|-0.31%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.91%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Ramgopal Polytex Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|13.67
|
|13.67
|Week Low/High
|10.72
|
|13.67
|Month Low/High
|7.51
|
|13.67
|YEAR Low/High
|2.50
|
|13.67
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|53.00
