Ramgopal Polytex Ltd.

BSE: 514223 Sector: Industrials
NSE: RAMGOPOLY ISIN Code: INE410D01017
About Ramgopal Polytex Ltd.

Ramgopal Polytex Ltd

Incorporated on 28 Mar.'81 and promoted by Mohanlal Jatia of the Ramgopal group, Ramgopal Polytex (RPL) manufactures draw twisted yarn in Amgaon, Maharashtra. The other group companies include Ramgopal Textiles (RTL), J M Textiles (JMT) and Universal Luggage Manufacturing Company. The company approached the public in Jan.'95, to part-finance the expansion of its draw twisting / texturising cap...> More

Ramgopal Polytex Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   20
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 12.83
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.07
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Ramgopal Polytex Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.76 -
Other Income 0.33 0.29 13.79
Total Income 0.33 2.05 -83.9
Total Expenses 0.65 1.91 -65.97
Operating Profit -0.31 0.14 -321.43
Net Profit -0.35 0.07 -600
Equity Capital 14.4 14.4 -
Ramgopal Polytex Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Suryaamba Spinni 70.45 -5.94 20.64
Sky Inds. 46.75 5.17 20.52
Sh. Rajas. Synt. 14.80 -4.52 20.28
Ramgopal Polytex 13.67 4.99 19.82
S R K Industries 2.50 0.00 19.61
Asahi Indus. 2.94 0.00 19.52
K-Lifestyle 0.19 0.00 19.43
Ramgopal Polytex Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 45.46
Banks/FIs 0.55
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 41.45
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.53
Ramgopal Polytex Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 27.52% 32.74% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 46.36% 133.07% -1.12% -0.31%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.91%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Ramgopal Polytex Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 13.67
13.67
Week Low/High 10.72
13.67
Month Low/High 7.51
13.67
YEAR Low/High 2.50
13.67
All TIME Low/High 0.50
53.00

