Rammaica (India) Ltd.

BSE: 515127 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE650D01018
BSE 15:27 | 12 Mar 18.85 -1.50
(-7.37%)
OPEN

21.90

 HIGH

21.90

 LOW

18.70
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Rammaica (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 21.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 20.35
VOLUME 3068
52-Week high 24.75
52-Week low 8.65
P/E 13.46
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 18
Buy Price 18.85
Buy Qty 15.00
Sell Price 20.75
Sell Qty 5.00
About Rammaica (India) Ltd.

Rammaica (India) Ltd

Rammaica (India) Ltd

Incorporated in 1981 as Ram Decorative and Industrial Laminates, the company was renamed Rammaica (India) on 13 Jul.'92. Its main promoters are Ramabtar R Jhunjhunwala, Manohar R Jhunjhunwala and Shriratan R Jhunjhunwala. In 1957, the company started trading in laminates, plywood and other allied materials under the name Ram & Company. The company manufactures and markets decorative and industrial...

Rammaica (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   18
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.40
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 13.46
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 9.25
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.04
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Rammaica (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 28.01 30.61 -8.49
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0
Total Income 28.02 30.62 -8.49
Total Expenses 27.47 30.17 -8.95
Operating Profit 0.55 0.44 25
Net Profit 0.32 0.3 6.67
Equity Capital 9.53 9.53 -
Rammaica (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
RCL Retail 15.18 -2.06 18.69
Neha Intl. 6.57 -0.30 18.65
S & T Corpn 28.85 0.00 18.38
Rammaica (India) 18.85 -7.37 17.96
Emerald Leisures 90.35 -4.89 17.62
Prima Agro 33.80 0.00 17.54
Alfavision Overs 50.55 -3.90 15.92
Rammaica (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 48.21
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 36.45
Custodians 0.00
Other 15.31
Rammaica (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -12.12% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 4.72% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -16.22% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 47.27% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 117.92% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 545.55% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Rammaica (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 18.70
21.90
Week Low/High 18.50
22.00
Month Low/High 17.15
23.00
YEAR Low/High 8.65
25.00
All TIME Low/High 0.60
102.00

