Rammaica (India) Ltd

Incorporated in 1981 as Ram Decorative and Industrial Laminates, the company was renamed Rammaica (India) on 13 Jul.'92. Its main promoters are Ramabtar R Jhunjhunwala, Manohar R Jhunjhunwala and Shriratan R Jhunjhunwala. In 1957, the company started trading in laminates, plywood and other allied materials under the name Ram & Company. The company manufactures and markets decorative and industrial...> More