Rammaica (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 515127
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE650D01018
|BSE 15:27 | 12 Mar
|18.85
|
-1.50
(-7.37%)
|
OPEN
21.90
|
HIGH
21.90
|
LOW
18.70
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Rammaica (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|21.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|20.35
|VOLUME
|3068
|52-Week high
|24.75
|52-Week low
|8.65
|P/E
|13.46
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|18.85
|Buy Qty
|15.00
|Sell Price
|20.75
|Sell Qty
|5.00
About Rammaica (India) Ltd.
Incorporated in 1981 as Ram Decorative and Industrial Laminates, the company was renamed Rammaica (India) on 13 Jul.'92. Its main promoters are Ramabtar R Jhunjhunwala, Manohar R Jhunjhunwala and Shriratan R Jhunjhunwala. In 1957, the company started trading in laminates, plywood and other allied materials under the name Ram & Company. The company manufactures and markets decorative and industrial...> More
Rammaica (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|18
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.40
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|13.46
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|9.25
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.04
Announcement
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Revised Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
Rammaica (India) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|28.01
|30.61
|-8.49
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Total Income
|28.02
|30.62
|-8.49
|Total Expenses
|27.47
|30.17
|-8.95
|Operating Profit
|0.55
|0.44
|25
|Net Profit
|0.32
|0.3
|6.67
|Equity Capital
|9.53
|9.53
|-
Rammaica (India) Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|RCL Retail
|15.18
|-2.06
|18.69
|Neha Intl.
|6.57
|-0.30
|18.65
|S & T Corpn
|28.85
|0.00
|18.38
|Rammaica (India)
|18.85
|-7.37
|17.96
|Emerald Leisures
|90.35
|-4.89
|17.62
|Prima Agro
|33.80
|0.00
|17.54
|Alfavision Overs
|50.55
|-3.90
|15.92
Rammaica (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Rammaica (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-12.12%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|4.72%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-16.22%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|47.27%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|117.92%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|545.55%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Rammaica (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|18.70
|
|21.90
|Week Low/High
|18.50
|
|22.00
|Month Low/High
|17.15
|
|23.00
|YEAR Low/High
|8.65
|
|25.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.60
|
|102.00
