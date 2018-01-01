Ramsons Projects Ltd.
|OPEN
|9.09
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|9.09
|VOLUME
|42
|52-Week high
|9.51
|52-Week low
|9.09
|P/E
|11.96
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|9.09
|Buy Qty
|8.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Ramsons Projects Ltd.
Ramsons Projects Limited was established on December 22, 1994 under the name and style of Ramsons Finlease Limited. The name of company was changed to Ramsons Projects Limited and a fresh certificate of Incorporation dated October 28, 1997 was obtained from Registrar of Companies, NCR Delhi & Haryana. Ramsons Projects Limited is a Non-Banking Finance Company (Non Deposit Taking) registered with Re...
Ramsons Projects Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.76
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|11.96
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|19.60
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.46
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaint For The Quarter Ended 31/12/2017 Under Regulation 13(3) Of SEBI (LOD
-
-
Submission Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Second Qtr. And Six Months Ended On 30Th Septembe
-
-
Compliance Certificate Under Regulation 40(9) And 40(10) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015
Ramsons Projects Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.05
|0.1
|-50
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.05
|0.1
|-50
|Total Expenses
|0.07
|0.2
|-65
|Operating Profit
|-0.02
|-0.11
|81.82
|Net Profit
|-0.02
|-0.11
|81.82
|Equity Capital
|3.01
|3.01
|-
Ramsons Projects Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|PAL Credit & Cap
|1.31
|-4.38
|2.83
|Moongipa Capital
|9.25
|0.00
|2.82
|Guj. Investa
|3.74
|0.00
|2.81
|Ramsons Projects
|9.09
|0.00
|2.74
|Tiaan Ayurvedic
|8.72
|-1.91
|2.70
|Mehta Housg. Fin
|8.67
|-4.83
|2.67
|TTI Enterprise
|1.04
|-4.59
|2.64
Ramsons Projects Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Ramsons Projects Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Ramsons Projects Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|9.09
|
|9.09
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|9.09
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|9.09
|YEAR Low/High
|9.09
|
|10.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.48
|
|40.00
