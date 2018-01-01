Ramsons Projects Ltd

Ramsons Projects Limited was established on December 22, 1994 under the name and style of Ramsons Finlease Limited. The name of company was changed to Ramsons Projects Limited and a fresh certificate of Incorporation dated October 28, 1997 was obtained from Registrar of Companies, NCR Delhi & Haryana. Ramsons Projects Limited is a Non-Banking Finance Company (Non Deposit Taking) registered with Re...> More