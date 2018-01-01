JUST IN
Ramsons Projects Ltd.

BSE: 530925 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE609D01014
BSE 13:38 | 06 Jun Ramsons Projects Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Ramsons Projects Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 9.09
PREVIOUS CLOSE 9.09
VOLUME 42
52-Week high 9.51
52-Week low 9.09
P/E 11.96
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 9.09
Buy Qty 8.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Ramsons Projects Ltd.

Ramsons Projects Ltd

Ramsons Projects Limited was established on December 22, 1994 under the name and style of Ramsons Finlease Limited. The name of company was changed to Ramsons Projects Limited and a fresh certificate of Incorporation dated October 28, 1997 was obtained from Registrar of Companies, NCR Delhi & Haryana. Ramsons Projects Limited is a Non-Banking Finance Company (Non Deposit Taking) registered with Re...> More

Ramsons Projects Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.76
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 11.96
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 19.60
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.46
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Ramsons Projects Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.05 0.1 -50
Other Income -
Total Income 0.05 0.1 -50
Total Expenses 0.07 0.2 -65
Operating Profit -0.02 -0.11 81.82
Net Profit -0.02 -0.11 81.82
Equity Capital 3.01 3.01 -
Ramsons Projects Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
PAL Credit & Cap 1.31 -4.38 2.83
Moongipa Capital 9.25 0.00 2.82
Guj. Investa 3.74 0.00 2.81
Ramsons Projects 9.09 0.00 2.74
Tiaan Ayurvedic 8.72 -1.91 2.70
Mehta Housg. Fin 8.67 -4.83 2.67
TTI Enterprise 1.04 -4.59 2.64
Ramsons Projects Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.95
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 45.51
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.54
Ramsons Projects Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Ramsons Projects Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 9.09
9.09
Week Low/High 0.00
9.09
Month Low/High 0.00
9.09
YEAR Low/High 9.09
10.00
All TIME Low/High 6.48
40.00

