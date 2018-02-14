Rana Sugars Ltd

Promoted by the Punjab Agro Industrial Corporation (28.6% equity stake) and Rana Gurjit Singh and his associates (17.2%), Rana Sugars came out with a public issue in Aug.'93 to set up a 2500-tcd sugar plant along with captive power generation of 5 MW. The main product of the company is white crystal sugar which is used in households, confectionery and pharmaceuticals. There are two by-products...> More