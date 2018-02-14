Rana Sugars Ltd.
|BSE: 507490
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: RANASUG
|ISIN Code: INE625B01014
|BSE LIVE 14:41 | 12 Mar
|4.87
|
-0.09
(-1.81%)
|
OPEN
5.25
|
HIGH
5.25
|
LOW
4.81
|NSE LIVE 14:25 | 12 Mar
|4.90
|
-0.10
(-2.00%)
|
OPEN
5.35
|
HIGH
5.35
|
LOW
4.85
|OPEN
|5.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.96
|VOLUME
|92640
|52-Week high
|11.00
|52-Week low
|4.80
|P/E
|5.02
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|75
|Buy Price
|4.84
|Buy Qty
|1400.00
|Sell Price
|4.87
|Sell Qty
|1150.00
|OPEN
|5.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.00
|VOLUME
|358215
|52-Week high
|10.90
|52-Week low
|4.75
|P/E
|5.02
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|75
|Buy Price
|4.90
|Buy Qty
|22305.00
|Sell Price
|4.95
|Sell Qty
|11571.00
About Rana Sugars Ltd.
Promoted by the Punjab Agro Industrial Corporation (28.6% equity stake) and Rana Gurjit Singh and his associates (17.2%), Rana Sugars came out with a public issue in Aug.'93 to set up a 2500-tcd sugar plant along with captive power generation of 5 MW. The main product of the company is white crystal sugar which is used in households, confectionery and pharmaceuticals. There are two by-products...> More
Rana Sugars Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|75
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.97
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|5.02
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|6.74
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.72
Announcement
-
-
Clarification on Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30 2017.
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
Rana Sugars Limited - Reply to Clarification- Financial results
-
-
Rana Sugars Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|284.93
|310.47
|-8.23
|Other Income
|1.07
|0.36
|197.22
|Total Income
|285.99
|310.83
|-7.99
|Total Expenses
|269.67
|338.2
|-20.26
|Operating Profit
|16.33
|-27.36
|159.69
|Net Profit
|-19.21
|-62.78
|69.4
|Equity Capital
|153.54
|153.54
|-
Rana Sugars Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Ponni Sug.Erode
|154.00
|-2.81
|132.44
|KM Sugar Mills
|11.00
|-4.68
|101.20
|Rajshree Sugars
|29.25
|-4.41
|82.40
|Rana Sugars
|4.87
|-1.81
|74.79
|Dharani Sugars
|17.10
|-1.16
|56.77
|Kesar Enterprise
|47.70
|-7.83
|48.08
|Simbhaoli Sugar
|12.25
|-5.77
|45.91
Rana Sugars Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Rana Sugars Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-14.86%
|-15.52%
|0.10%
|-0.81%
|1 Month
|-29.52%
|-27.94%
|-1.51%
|-0.78%
|3 Month
|-31.41%
|-31.47%
|1.66%
|1.05%
|6 Month
|-43.96%
|-41.67%
|5.04%
|4.42%
|1 Year
|-52.99%
|-51.24%
|16.70%
|16.20%
|3 Year
|63.42%
|75.00%
|16.77%
|18.46%
Rana Sugars Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.81
|
|5.25
|Week Low/High
|4.80
|
|6.00
|Month Low/High
|4.80
|
|7.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.80
|
|11.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.45
|
|54.00
