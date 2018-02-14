JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Rana Sugars Ltd

Rana Sugars Ltd.

BSE: 507490 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: RANASUG ISIN Code: INE625B01014
BSE LIVE 14:41 | 12 Mar 4.87 -0.09
(-1.81%)
OPEN

5.25

 HIGH

5.25

 LOW

4.81
NSE LIVE 14:25 | 12 Mar 4.90 -0.10
(-2.00%)
OPEN

5.35

 HIGH

5.35

 LOW

4.85
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 5.25
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.96
VOLUME 92640
52-Week high 11.00
52-Week low 4.80
P/E 5.02
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 75
Buy Price 4.84
Buy Qty 1400.00
Sell Price 4.87
Sell Qty 1150.00
OPEN 5.25
CLOSE 4.96
VOLUME 92640
52-Week high 11.00
52-Week low 4.80
P/E 5.02
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 75
Buy Price 4.84
Buy Qty 1400.00
Sell Price 4.87
Sell Qty 1150.00

About Rana Sugars Ltd.

Rana Sugars Ltd

Promoted by the Punjab Agro Industrial Corporation (28.6% equity stake) and Rana Gurjit Singh and his associates (17.2%), Rana Sugars came out with a public issue in Aug.'93 to set up a 2500-tcd sugar plant along with captive power generation of 5 MW. The main product of the company is white crystal sugar which is used in households, confectionery and pharmaceuticals. There are two by-products...> More

Rana Sugars Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   75
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.97
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 5.02
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 6.74
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.72
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Rana Sugars Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 284.93 310.47 -8.23
Other Income 1.07 0.36 197.22
Total Income 285.99 310.83 -7.99
Total Expenses 269.67 338.2 -20.26
Operating Profit 16.33 -27.36 159.69
Net Profit -19.21 -62.78 69.4
Equity Capital 153.54 153.54 -
> More on Rana Sugars Ltd Financials Results

Rana Sugars Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ponni Sug.Erode 154.00 -2.81 132.44
KM Sugar Mills 11.00 -4.68 101.20
Rajshree Sugars 29.25 -4.41 82.40
Rana Sugars 4.87 -1.81 74.79
Dharani Sugars 17.10 -1.16 56.77
Kesar Enterprise 47.70 -7.83 48.08
Simbhaoli Sugar 12.25 -5.77 45.91
> More on Rana Sugars Ltd Peer Group

Rana Sugars Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 22.65
Banks/FIs 0.32
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 64.59
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.78
> More on Rana Sugars Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Rana Sugars Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -14.86% -15.52% 0.10% -0.81%
1 Month -29.52% -27.94% -1.51% -0.78%
3 Month -31.41% -31.47% 1.66% 1.05%
6 Month -43.96% -41.67% 5.04% 4.42%
1 Year -52.99% -51.24% 16.70% 16.20%
3 Year 63.42% 75.00% 16.77% 18.46%

Rana Sugars Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.81
5.25
Week Low/High 4.80
6.00
Month Low/High 4.80
7.00
YEAR Low/High 4.80
11.00
All TIME Low/High 1.45
54.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Rana Sugars: