Rane Holdings Ltd

Rane (Madras) [RML] is the flagship of the Madras-based Rane group of companies. The other major group companies are Rane Brake Linings, Engine Valves, Rane Power Steerings Limited. The company has two main product lines -- Tie Rod Ends (TREs) and Steering Gears (SGs) used in steering systems of four-wheelers. Production of TREs, in Madras, is in technical collaboration with TRW Ehrenreich, German...> More