JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Rane Holdings Ltd

Rane Holdings Ltd.

BSE: 505800 Sector: Financials
NSE: RANEHOLDIN ISIN Code: INE384A01010
BSE LIVE 14:18 | 12 Mar 2723.45 -1.40
(-0.05%)
OPEN

2747.95

 HIGH

2750.00

 LOW

2710.00
NSE LIVE 14:19 | 12 Mar 2730.00 -5.10
(-0.19%)
OPEN

2775.00

 HIGH

2784.95

 LOW

2690.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 2747.95
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2724.85
VOLUME 99
52-Week high 2752.00
52-Week low 850.00
P/E 58.42
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3,889
Buy Price 2714.60
Buy Qty 42.00
Sell Price 2728.30
Sell Qty 8.00
OPEN 2747.95
CLOSE 2724.85
VOLUME 99
52-Week high 2752.00
52-Week low 850.00
P/E 58.42
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3,889
Buy Price 2714.60
Buy Qty 42.00
Sell Price 2728.30
Sell Qty 8.00

About Rane Holdings Ltd.

Rane Holdings Ltd

Rane (Madras) [RML] is the flagship of the Madras-based Rane group of companies. The other major group companies are Rane Brake Linings, Engine Valves, Rane Power Steerings Limited. The company has two main product lines -- Tie Rod Ends (TREs) and Steering Gears (SGs) used in steering systems of four-wheelers. Production of TREs, in Madras, is in technical collaboration with TRW Ehrenreich, German...> More

Rane Holdings Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3,889
EPS - TTM () [*S] 46.62
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 58.42
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   55.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 0.32
Book Value / Share () [*S] 258.35
P/B Ratio () [*S] 10.54
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Rane Holdings Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 593.74 542.35 9.48
Other Income 36.83 22.97 60.34
Total Income 630.57 565.32 11.54
Total Expenses 524.17 496.3 5.62
Operating Profit 106.4 69.01 54.18
Net Profit 44.5 21.35 108.43
Equity Capital 14.28 14.28 -
> More on Rane Holdings Ltd Financials Results

Rane Holdings Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Tata Inv.Corpn. 765.50 -0.85 4217.90
Ujjivan Fin.Ser. 336.40 -1.33 4063.71
SREI Infra. Fin. 80.55 3.60 4052.39
Rane Holdings 2723.45 -0.05 3889.09
Magma Fincorp 151.50 1.00 3591.31
Repco Home Fin 559.60 2.45 3500.86
IFCI 20.70 -2.13 3440.42
> More on Rane Holdings Ltd Peer Group

Rane Holdings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 46.39
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 0.16
Insurance 4.76
Mutual Funds 10.93
Indian Public 24.74
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.82
> More on Rane Holdings Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Rane Holdings Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 6.69% 6.97% 0.05% -0.89%
1 Month 5.97% 7.55% -1.56% -0.85%
3 Month 28.19% 32.16% 1.61% 0.98%
6 Month 51.15% 50.95% 4.99% 4.34%
1 Year 213.00% 220.63% 16.64% 16.12%
3 Year 350.34% 355.61% 16.71% 18.37%

Rane Holdings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2710.00
2750.00
Week Low/High 2505.00
2750.00
Month Low/High 2439.00
2752.00
YEAR Low/High 850.00
2752.00
All TIME Low/High 17.15
2752.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Rane Holdings: