Rane Holdings Ltd.
|BSE: 505800
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: RANEHOLDIN
|ISIN Code: INE384A01010
|BSE LIVE 14:18 | 12 Mar
|2723.45
|
-1.40
(-0.05%)
|
OPEN
2747.95
|
HIGH
2750.00
|
LOW
2710.00
|NSE LIVE 14:19 | 12 Mar
|2730.00
|
-5.10
(-0.19%)
|
OPEN
2775.00
|
HIGH
2784.95
|
LOW
2690.00
|OPEN
|2747.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2724.85
|VOLUME
|99
|52-Week high
|2752.00
|52-Week low
|850.00
|P/E
|58.42
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3,889
|Buy Price
|2714.60
|Buy Qty
|42.00
|Sell Price
|2728.30
|Sell Qty
|8.00
|OPEN
|2775.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2735.10
|VOLUME
|1913
|52-Week high
|2784.95
|52-Week low
|847.50
|P/E
|58.42
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3,889
|Buy Price
|2726.00
|Buy Qty
|5.00
|Sell Price
|2735.90
|Sell Qty
|2.00
About Rane Holdings Ltd.
Rane (Madras) [RML] is the flagship of the Madras-based Rane group of companies. The other major group companies are Rane Brake Linings, Engine Valves, Rane Power Steerings Limited. The company has two main product lines -- Tie Rod Ends (TREs) and Steering Gears (SGs) used in steering systems of four-wheelers. Production of TREs, in Madras, is in technical collaboration with TRW Ehrenreich, German...> More
Rane Holdings Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3,889
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|46.62
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|58.42
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|55.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|15 Feb 2018
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.32
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|258.35
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|10.54
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
-
Rane Holdings Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|593.74
|542.35
|9.48
|Other Income
|36.83
|22.97
|60.34
|Total Income
|630.57
|565.32
|11.54
|Total Expenses
|524.17
|496.3
|5.62
|Operating Profit
|106.4
|69.01
|54.18
|Net Profit
|44.5
|21.35
|108.43
|Equity Capital
|14.28
|14.28
|-
Rane Holdings Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Tata Inv.Corpn.
|765.50
|-0.85
|4217.90
|Ujjivan Fin.Ser.
|336.40
|-1.33
|4063.71
|SREI Infra. Fin.
|80.55
|3.60
|4052.39
|Rane Holdings
|2723.45
|-0.05
|3889.09
|Magma Fincorp
|151.50
|1.00
|3591.31
|Repco Home Fin
|559.60
|2.45
|3500.86
|IFCI
|20.70
|-2.13
|3440.42
Rane Holdings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Rane Holdings Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|6.69%
|6.97%
|0.05%
|-0.89%
|1 Month
|5.97%
|7.55%
|-1.56%
|-0.85%
|3 Month
|28.19%
|32.16%
|1.61%
|0.98%
|6 Month
|51.15%
|50.95%
|4.99%
|4.34%
|1 Year
|213.00%
|220.63%
|16.64%
|16.12%
|3 Year
|350.34%
|355.61%
|16.71%
|18.37%
Rane Holdings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2710.00
|
|2750.00
|Week Low/High
|2505.00
|
|2750.00
|Month Low/High
|2439.00
|
|2752.00
|YEAR Low/High
|850.00
|
|2752.00
|All TIME Low/High
|17.15
|
|2752.00
