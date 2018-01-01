Ranjeev Alloys Ltd.
About Ranjeev Alloys Ltd.
Ranjeev Alloys Limited engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It manufactures mild steel (MS) ingots, runners and risers with an installed capacity of 22,800 MTPA MS ingots. The company is based in Fatehgarh Sahib, India. Ranjeev Alloys was incorporated in 1990. The company's plant is located at Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab....> More
Ranjeev Alloys Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-31.10
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.04
Ranjeev Alloys Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2016
|Dec 2015
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|-
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|-
|Equity Capital
|3.84
|3.84
|-
Ranjeev Alloys Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Ensa Steel Inds.
|2.88
|0.00
|1.41
|Gangotri Iron
|0.45
|-4.26
|1.21
|Heera Ispat
|1.91
|0.00
|1.12
|Ranjeev Alloys
|1.30
|4.84
|0.50
Ranjeev Alloys Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.34%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.31%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.53%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.91%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.76%
|3 Year
|-58.73%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.03%
Ranjeev Alloys Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.30
|
|1.30
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.30
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.30
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.30
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|24.00
