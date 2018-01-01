JUST IN
Ranjeev Alloys Ltd.

BSE: 513727 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE478F01019
BSE 10:27 | 26 Dec Ranjeev Alloys Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Ranjeev Alloys Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.24
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 1.30
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.30
Sell Qty 51.00
About Ranjeev Alloys Ltd.

Ranjeev Alloys Ltd

Ranjeev Alloys Limited engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It manufactures mild steel (MS) ingots, runners and risers with an installed capacity of 22,800 MTPA MS ingots. The company is based in Fatehgarh Sahib, India. Ranjeev Alloys was incorporated in 1990. The company's plant is located at Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab....> More

Ranjeev Alloys Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -31.10
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.04
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Ranjeev Alloys Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2016 Dec 2015 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.01 -
Operating Profit -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.01 -
Equity Capital 3.84 3.84 -
> More on Ranjeev Alloys Ltd Financials Results

Ranjeev Alloys Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ensa Steel Inds. 2.88 0.00 1.41
Gangotri Iron 0.45 -4.26 1.21
Heera Ispat 1.91 0.00 1.12
Ranjeev Alloys 1.30 4.84 0.50
> More on Ranjeev Alloys Ltd Peer Group

Ranjeev Alloys Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 62.39
Custodians 0.00
Other 37.61
> More on Ranjeev Alloys Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Ranjeev Alloys Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.34%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.31%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.53%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.91%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.76%
3 Year -58.73% NA 17.24% 19.03%

Ranjeev Alloys Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.30
1.30
Week Low/High 0.00
1.30
Month Low/High 0.00
1.30
YEAR Low/High 0.00
1.30
All TIME Low/High 1.00
24.00

