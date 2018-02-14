JUST IN
Rap Media Ltd.

BSE: 531583 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE483D01014
BSE 14:15 | 12 Mar 12.20 -0.07
(-0.57%)
OPEN

12.27

 HIGH

12.27

 LOW

12.20
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Rap Media Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 12.27
PREVIOUS CLOSE 12.27
VOLUME 1011
52-Week high 13.58
52-Week low 6.11
P/E 3.66
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 12.20
Buy Qty 2673.00
Sell Price 12.27
Sell Qty 39.00
About Rap Media Ltd.

Rap Media Ltd

Incorporated in the year 1994 Allied Capital Services Limited the company is mainly engaged in Financial Services. The company has stopped the business of leasing trucks/cars since last two years.

Rap Media Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.33
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 3.66
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 17.11
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.71
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Rap Media Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4.03 -
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 4.04 -
Total Expenses 0.87 0.33 163.64
Operating Profit 3.17 -0.33 1060.61
Net Profit 3.09 -0.43 818.6
Equity Capital 5.88 5.88 -
> More on Rap Media Ltd Financials Results

Rap Media Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Steel Strips Inf 9.41 4.91 8.13
Sanmit Infra 7.94 -4.91 7.86
IITL Proj. 15.50 -4.62 7.73
Rap Media 12.20 -0.57 7.17
Parab Infra 12.36 -5.00 6.64
B&B Realty 4.45 0.00 6.62
Indo-Asian Food 10.35 -0.48 5.34
> More on Rap Media Ltd Peer Group

Rap Media Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 39.66
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 31.61
Custodians 0.00
Other 28.73
> More on Rap Media Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Rap Media Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -10.16% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 34.81% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 32.61% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 39.59% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -27.81% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Rap Media Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 12.20
12.27
Week Low/High 12.20
14.00
Month Low/High 9.05
14.00
YEAR Low/High 6.11
14.00
All TIME Low/High 1.25
592.00

