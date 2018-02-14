Rap Media Ltd.
|BSE: 531583
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE483D01014
|BSE 14:15 | 12 Mar
|12.20
|
-0.07
(-0.57%)
|
OPEN
12.27
|
HIGH
12.27
|
LOW
12.20
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Rap Media Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|12.27
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|12.27
|VOLUME
|1011
|52-Week high
|13.58
|52-Week low
|6.11
|P/E
|3.66
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|12.20
|Buy Qty
|2673.00
|Sell Price
|12.27
|Sell Qty
|39.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|3.66
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Rap Media Ltd.
Incorporated in the year 1994 Allied Capital Services Limited the company is mainly engaged in Financial Services. The company has stopped the business of leasing trucks/cars since last two years....> More
Rap Media Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|7
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|3.33
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|3.66
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|17.11
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.71
Announcement
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017.
-
-
-
Compliance Certificate As Per Regulation 7(3) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requiremen
Rap Media Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|4.03
|-
|Other Income
|0.01
|-
|Total Income
|4.04
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.87
|0.33
|163.64
|Operating Profit
|3.17
|-0.33
|1060.61
|Net Profit
|3.09
|-0.43
|818.6
|Equity Capital
|5.88
|5.88
|-
Rap Media Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Steel Strips Inf
|9.41
|4.91
|8.13
|Sanmit Infra
|7.94
|-4.91
|7.86
|IITL Proj.
|15.50
|-4.62
|7.73
|Rap Media
|12.20
|-0.57
|7.17
|Parab Infra
|12.36
|-5.00
|6.64
|B&B Realty
|4.45
|0.00
|6.62
|Indo-Asian Food
|10.35
|-0.48
|5.34
Rap Media Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Rap Media Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-10.16%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|34.81%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|32.61%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|39.59%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-27.81%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Rap Media Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|12.20
|
|12.27
|Week Low/High
|12.20
|
|14.00
|Month Low/High
|9.05
|
|14.00
|YEAR Low/High
|6.11
|
|14.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.25
|
|592.00
