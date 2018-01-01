JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Rapicut Carbides Ltd

Rapicut Carbides Ltd.

BSE: 500360 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE350D01015
BSE LIVE 13:40 | 12 Mar 68.80 0.40
(0.58%)
OPEN

68.00

 HIGH

69.00

 LOW

68.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Rapicut Carbides Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 68.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 68.40
VOLUME 303
52-Week high 95.75
52-Week low 56.00
P/E 12.20
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 37
Buy Price 68.80
Buy Qty 30.00
Sell Price 69.00
Sell Qty 4.00
OPEN 68.00
CLOSE 68.40
VOLUME 303
52-Week high 95.75
52-Week low 56.00
P/E 12.20
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 37
Buy Price 68.80
Buy Qty 30.00
Sell Price 69.00
Sell Qty 4.00

About Rapicut Carbides Ltd.

Rapicut Carbides Ltd

Rapicut Carbides (RCL), incorporated in April '77 and promoted by a group of experienced technocrats has commenced production of tungsten carbide products in Oct. '79. Its manufacturing process ranges from ore extraction to making the finished product (inst. cap.: 90 tpa). Its products include metal cutting tips, special and formed tips, wire drawing dies and wear parts. For the mining sector, ...> More

Rapicut Carbides Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   37
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.64
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 12.20
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.19
Book Value / Share () [*S] 42.31
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.63
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Rapicut Carbides Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 11.18 12.42 -9.98
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0
Total Income 11.19 12.43 -9.98
Total Expenses 9.62 10.87 -11.5
Operating Profit 1.57 1.56 0.64
Net Profit 0.96 0.89 7.87
Equity Capital 5.37 5.37 -
> More on Rapicut Carbides Ltd Financials Results

Rapicut Carbides Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Welcast Steels 821.40 -0.71 52.57
Raunaq EPC Intl. 125.00 -3.70 41.75
Bemco Hydraulics 180.50 4.73 39.53
Rapicut Carbides 68.80 0.58 36.95
Birla Precision 6.94 1.61 36.54
G G Dandekar 73.00 -0.54 35.04
Solitaire Mach. 76.10 -3.06 34.55
> More on Rapicut Carbides Ltd Peer Group

Rapicut Carbides Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 32.99
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 59.47
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.02
> More on Rapicut Carbides Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Rapicut Carbides Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.55% NA -0.06% -0.98%
1 Month -6.33% NA -1.67% -0.95%
3 Month -14.75% NA 1.50% 0.87%
6 Month -3.10% NA 4.87% 4.23%
1 Year -13.73% NA 16.51% 16.00%
3 Year 12.05% NA 16.58% 18.26%

Rapicut Carbides Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 68.00
69.00
Week Low/High 67.10
73.00
Month Low/High 67.10
79.00
YEAR Low/High 56.00
96.00
All TIME Low/High 0.44
96.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Rapicut Carbides: