Rapicut Carbides Ltd.
|BSE: 500360
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE350D01015
|BSE LIVE 13:40 | 12 Mar
|68.80
|
0.40
(0.58%)
|
OPEN
68.00
|
HIGH
69.00
|
LOW
68.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Rapicut Carbides Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Rapicut Carbides Ltd.
Rapicut Carbides (RCL), incorporated in April '77 and promoted by a group of experienced technocrats has commenced production of tungsten carbide products in Oct. '79. Its manufacturing process ranges from ore extraction to making the finished product (inst. cap.: 90 tpa). Its products include metal cutting tips, special and formed tips, wire drawing dies and wear parts. For the mining sector, ...> More
Rapicut Carbides Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|37
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|5.64
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|12.20
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|15.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|2.19
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|42.31
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.63
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
-
Results-Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017.
-
-
-
Rapicut Carbides Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|11.18
|12.42
|-9.98
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Total Income
|11.19
|12.43
|-9.98
|Total Expenses
|9.62
|10.87
|-11.5
|Operating Profit
|1.57
|1.56
|0.64
|Net Profit
|0.96
|0.89
|7.87
|Equity Capital
|5.37
|5.37
|-
Rapicut Carbides Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Welcast Steels
|821.40
|-0.71
|52.57
|Raunaq EPC Intl.
|125.00
|-3.70
|41.75
|Bemco Hydraulics
|180.50
|4.73
|39.53
|Rapicut Carbides
|68.80
|0.58
|36.95
|Birla Precision
|6.94
|1.61
|36.54
|G G Dandekar
|73.00
|-0.54
|35.04
|Solitaire Mach.
|76.10
|-3.06
|34.55
Rapicut Carbides Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Rapicut Carbides Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.55%
|NA
|-0.06%
|-0.98%
|1 Month
|-6.33%
|NA
|-1.67%
|-0.95%
|3 Month
|-14.75%
|NA
|1.50%
|0.87%
|6 Month
|-3.10%
|NA
|4.87%
|4.23%
|1 Year
|-13.73%
|NA
|16.51%
|16.00%
|3 Year
|12.05%
|NA
|16.58%
|18.26%
Rapicut Carbides Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|68.00
|
|69.00
|Week Low/High
|67.10
|
|73.00
|Month Low/High
|67.10
|
|79.00
|YEAR Low/High
|56.00
|
|96.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.44
|
|96.00
