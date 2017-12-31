JUST IN
Rapid Investments Ltd.

BSE: 501351 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE154M01012
BSE LIVE 13:28 | 09 Jan Rapid Investments Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Rapid Investments Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 30.85
PREVIOUS CLOSE 30.25
VOLUME 10
52-Week high 30.85
52-Week low 22.45
P/E 75.24
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 30.00
Buy Qty 1.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Rapid Investments Ltd.

Rapid Investments Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.41
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 75.24
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 31 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.62
Book Value / Share () [*S] 12.45
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.48
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Rapid Investments Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.21 0.02 950
Total Income 0.21 0.02 950
Total Expenses 0.19 0.03 533.33
Operating Profit 0.03 -
Net Profit 0.01 -
Equity Capital 0.96 0.96 -
Rapid Investments Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sh. Kalyan Hold. 3.06 -1.92 3.05
Sungold Capital 1.64 -4.65 3.02
Delta Leasing 2.57 -4.81 2.98
Rapid Invest. 30.85 1.98 2.96
CitiPort Fin. 9.55 -4.98 2.96
Anna Infrastruct 7.73 -4.92 2.94
Rajath Finance 7.23 -0.55 2.89
Rapid Investments Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 70.66
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 0.49
Custodians 0.00
Other 28.85
Rapid Investments Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.06% -0.90%
1 Month NA NA -1.56% -0.87%
3 Month NA NA 1.62% 0.96%
6 Month NA NA 5.00% 4.32%
1 Year NA NA 16.65% 16.10%
3 Year NA NA 16.72% 18.36%

Rapid Investments Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 30.85
30.85
Week Low/High 0.00
30.85
Month Low/High 0.00
30.85
YEAR Low/High 22.45
31.00
All TIME Low/High 11.50
33.00

