Rapid Investments Ltd.
|BSE: 501351
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE154M01012
|BSE LIVE 13:28 | 09 Jan
|Rapid Investments Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Rapid Investments Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|30.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|30.25
|VOLUME
|10
|52-Week high
|30.85
|52-Week low
|22.45
|P/E
|75.24
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|30.00
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Rapid Investments Ltd.
Rapid Investments Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.41
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|75.24
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|31 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.62
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|12.45
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.48
Announcement
-
Un-Audited Financial Results For 31/12/2017 And Revised Format Of Un-Audited Financial Results For
-
-
Voting Result Of The Adjourned Extra-Ordinary General Meeting Of The Company Under Regulation 44(3)
-
Outcome Of Adjourned Extraordinary General Meeting Dated 25/01/2018
-
-
Rapid Investments Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.02
|950
|Total Income
|0.21
|0.02
|950
|Total Expenses
|0.19
|0.03
|533.33
|Operating Profit
|0.03
|-
|Net Profit
|0.01
|-
|Equity Capital
|0.96
|0.96
|-
Rapid Investments Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sh. Kalyan Hold.
|3.06
|-1.92
|3.05
|Sungold Capital
|1.64
|-4.65
|3.02
|Delta Leasing
|2.57
|-4.81
|2.98
|Rapid Invest.
|30.85
|1.98
|2.96
|CitiPort Fin.
|9.55
|-4.98
|2.96
|Anna Infrastruct
|7.73
|-4.92
|2.94
|Rajath Finance
|7.23
|-0.55
|2.89
Rapid Investments Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Rapid Investments Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.06%
|-0.90%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.56%
|-0.87%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.62%
|0.96%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.00%
|4.32%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.65%
|16.10%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.72%
|18.36%
Rapid Investments Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|30.85
|
|30.85
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|30.85
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|30.85
|YEAR Low/High
|22.45
|
|31.00
|All TIME Low/High
|11.50
|
|33.00
