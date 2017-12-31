You are here » Home
Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd.
|BSE: 507966
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE651D01016
BSE
LIVE
10:37 | 16 Feb
42.25
-0.30
(-0.71%)
OPEN
42.25
HIGH
42.25
LOW
42.25
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|42.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|42.55
|VOLUME
|16
|52-Week high
|51.00
|52-Week low
|26.10
|P/E
|132.03
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|17
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|42.25
|Sell Qty
|141.00
|OPEN
|42.25
|CLOSE
|42.55
|VOLUME
|16
|52-Week high
|51.00
|52-Week low
|26.10
|P/E
|132.03
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|17
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|42.25
|Sell Qty
|141.00
About Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd.
Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd
Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd. was incorporated in 1984, by a private Indian party and is mainly into Hotel & restaurant services. The company's Indian Promoters are Ras Stock & Financial Services Ltd, Tekchand R Shewakramani, Nalini Shewakram. The company shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd....> More
Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd - Financial Results
Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd - Peer Group
Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.24%
|-0.79%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.38%
|-0.76%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.80%
|1.07%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.19%
|4.44%
|1 Year
|31.83%
|NA
|16.86%
|16.23%
|3 Year
|29.01%
|NA
|16.92%
|18.49%
Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|42.25
|
|42.25
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|42.25
|Month Low/High
|42.25
|
|43.00
|YEAR Low/High
|26.10
|
|51.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.16
|
|67.00
Quick Links for Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels: