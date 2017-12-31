JUST IN
Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd.

BSE: 507966 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE651D01016
BSE LIVE 10:37 | 16 Feb 42.25 -0.30
(-0.71%)
OPEN

42.25

 HIGH

42.25

 LOW

42.25
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd.

Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd. was incorporated in 1984, by a private Indian party and is mainly into Hotel & restaurant services. The company's Indian Promoters are Ras Stock & Financial Services Ltd, Tekchand R Shewakramani, Nalini Shewakram. The company shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd....> More

Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   17
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.32
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 132.03
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Mar 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 6.04
P/B Ratio () [*S] 7.00
Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.96 2.2 -10.91
Other Income -
Total Income 1.96 2.2 -10.91
Total Expenses 1.73 1.76 -1.7
Operating Profit 0.23 0.44 -47.73
Net Profit 0.08 0.19 -57.89
Equity Capital 3.97 3.97 -
Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
West Leisure 64.15 1.99 19.57
Velan Hotels 5.99 1.53 19.14
James Hotels 23.50 -4.86 18.80
Ras Resorts 42.25 -0.71 16.77
Reliable Ventur. 15.05 3.08 16.57
H. S. India 10.00 2.56 16.24
Polo Hotels 6.77 -4.65 15.14
Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.34
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 20.81
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.85
Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.24% -0.79%
1 Month NA NA -1.38% -0.76%
3 Month NA NA 1.80% 1.07%
6 Month NA NA 5.19% 4.44%
1 Year 31.83% NA 16.86% 16.23%
3 Year 29.01% NA 16.92% 18.49%

Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 42.25
42.25
Week Low/High 0.00
42.25
Month Low/High 42.25
43.00
YEAR Low/High 26.10
51.00
All TIME Low/High 1.16
67.00

