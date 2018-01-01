JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd

Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd.

BSE: 522207 Sector: Auto
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE682D01011
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 229.85 -2.75
(-1.18%)
OPEN

238.00

 HIGH

240.00

 LOW

227.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 238.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 232.60
VOLUME 7770
52-Week high 278.95
52-Week low 70.00
P/E 36.25
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 109
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 238.00
CLOSE 232.60
VOLUME 7770
52-Week high 278.95
52-Week low 70.00
P/E 36.25
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 109
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd.

Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd

Incorporated in the year 1984 the company is mainly engaged in Steel Fabrication and components and spares.The Company is headed by Chairman S C Kapoor. Due to prevailing market conditions the company's growth rate was just 23% over the previous year. To supply several components the company has received letter of intent from Maruti Udyog Ltd. The company has diversified into manufacturing of P...> More

Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   109
EPS - TTM () [*S] 6.34
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 36.25
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 69.07
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.33
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 60.08 48.04 25.06
Other Income 0.72 0.36 100
Total Income 60.8 48.4 25.62
Total Expenses 53.33 42.25 26.22
Operating Profit 7.47 6.15 21.46
Net Profit 0.26 -1.05 124.76
Equity Capital 4.73 4.73 -
> More on Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd Financials Results

Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Menon Pistons 25.15 -1.57 128.26
Automotive Stamp 78.75 -0.06 124.90
Kinetic Engg. 71.50 0.70 119.62
Rasandik Engg. 229.85 -1.18 108.72
REIL Electricals 230.00 86.94
Sar Auto Prod. 177.70 10.00 84.59
Autolite (I) 65.65 -3.46 73.40
> More on Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd Peer Group

Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.95
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.07
Indian Public 36.20
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.79
> More on Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 15.21% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 4.24% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 26.12% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 55.36% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 211.66% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 576.03% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 227.00
240.00
Week Low/High 199.50
240.00
Month Low/High 175.70
240.00
YEAR Low/High 70.00
279.00
All TIME Low/High 3.50
301.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Rasandik Engineering Industries India: