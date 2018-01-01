You are here » Home
Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd.
|BSE: 522207
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE682D01011
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
229.85
|
-2.75
(-1.18%)
|
OPEN
238.00
|
HIGH
240.00
|
LOW
227.00
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|238.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|232.60
|VOLUME
|7770
|52-Week high
|278.95
|52-Week low
|70.00
|P/E
|36.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|109
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd.
Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd
Incorporated in the year 1984 the company is mainly engaged in Steel Fabrication and components and spares.The Company is headed by Chairman S C Kapoor. Due to prevailing market conditions the company's growth rate was just 23% over the previous year.
To supply several components the company has received letter of intent from Maruti Udyog Ltd. The company has diversified into manufacturing of P...> More
Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd - Financial Results
Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd - Peer Group
Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|15.21%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|4.24%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|26.12%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|55.36%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|211.66%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|576.03%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|227.00
|
|240.00
|Week Low/High
|199.50
|
|240.00
|Month Low/High
|175.70
|
|240.00
|YEAR Low/High
|70.00
|
|279.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.50
|
|301.00
