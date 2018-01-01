Rashel Agrotech Ltd.
|OPEN
|0.81
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.85
|VOLUME
|13774
|52-Week high
|0.88
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.88
|Buy Qty
|3001.00
|Sell Price
|0.89
|Sell Qty
|500.00
About Rashel Agrotech Ltd.
Rashel Agrotech Limited was incorporated in the year 1995. The company trades in agriculture products, primarily rice, in India. The company is based in Mumbai, India....> More
Rashel Agrotech Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|9.30
|P/B Ratio
|()
|0.09
Rashel Agrotech Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2016
|Dec 2015
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.12
|0.04
|200
|Other Income
|0.01
|-
|Total Income
|0.12
|0.06
|100
|Total Expenses
|0.11
|0.05
|120
|Operating Profit
|0.01
|0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Equity Capital
|9.58
|9.58
|-
Rashel Agrotech Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Euro Asia
|5.89
|4.99
|0.92
|Kohinoor Techno
|2.20
|4.76
|0.92
|Meuse Kara
|1.00
|-4.76
|0.86
|Rashel Agrotech
|0.88
|3.53
|0.84
|Omkar Overseas
|1.55
|0.00
|0.78
|Precision Cont
|0.35
|2.94
|0.78
|Arms Paper
|1.33
|4.72
|0.73
Rashel Agrotech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Rashel Agrotech Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Rashel Agrotech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.81
|
|0.88
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.88
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.88
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.88
|All TIME Low/High
|0.61
|
|239.00
