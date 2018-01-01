JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Rashel Agrotech Ltd

Rashel Agrotech Ltd.

BSE: 532055 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE029D01015
BSE 14:16 | 10 Aug Rashel Agrotech Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Rashel Agrotech Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 0.81
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.85
VOLUME 13774
52-Week high 0.88
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.88
Buy Qty 3001.00
Sell Price 0.89
Sell Qty 500.00
OPEN 0.81
CLOSE 0.85
VOLUME 13774
52-Week high 0.88
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.88
Buy Qty 3001.00
Sell Price 0.89
Sell Qty 500.00

About Rashel Agrotech Ltd.

Rashel Agrotech Ltd

Rashel Agrotech Limited was incorporated in the year 1995. The company trades in agriculture products, primarily rice, in India. The company is based in Mumbai, India....> More

Rashel Agrotech Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 9.30
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.09
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Rashel Agrotech Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2016 Dec 2015 % Chg
Net Sales 0.12 0.04 200
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 0.12 0.06 100
Total Expenses 0.11 0.05 120
Operating Profit 0.01 0.01 -
Net Profit 0.01 0.01 0
Equity Capital 9.58 9.58 -
> More on Rashel Agrotech Ltd Financials Results

Rashel Agrotech Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Euro Asia 5.89 4.99 0.92
Kohinoor Techno 2.20 4.76 0.92
Meuse Kara 1.00 -4.76 0.86
Rashel Agrotech 0.88 3.53 0.84
Omkar Overseas 1.55 0.00 0.78
Precision Cont 0.35 2.94 0.78
Arms Paper 1.33 4.72 0.73
> More on Rashel Agrotech Ltd Peer Group

Rashel Agrotech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 1.35
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 52.30
Custodians 0.00
Other 46.35
> More on Rashel Agrotech Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Rashel Agrotech Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Rashel Agrotech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.81
0.88
Week Low/High 0.00
0.88
Month Low/High 0.00
0.88
YEAR Low/High 0.00
0.88
All TIME Low/High 0.61
239.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Rashel Agrotech: