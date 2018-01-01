Rasi Electrodes Ltd.
|BSE: 531233
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE822D01021
|BSE 14:26 | 12 Mar
|6.20
|
0.29
(4.91%)
|
OPEN
5.70
|
HIGH
6.20
|
LOW
5.70
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Rasi Electrodes Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|5.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.91
|VOLUME
|24022
|52-Week high
|8.45
|52-Week low
|4.11
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19
|Buy Price
|6.20
|Buy Qty
|620.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Rasi Electrodes Ltd.
Rasi Electrodes Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|19
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Sep 2016
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.69
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|6.94
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.89
Announcement
-
-
The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31ST DECEMBER 2017
-
-
Board Meeting On 14Th February 2018 For Taking On Record The Un-Audited Financial Results
-
Disclosure In Terms Of Regulation 13(3) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure) Regulations
-
The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30TH SEPTEMBER 2017
Rasi Electrodes Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|8.89
|6.73
|32.1
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.14
|-42.86
|Total Income
|8.98
|6.88
|30.52
|Total Expenses
|8.46
|6.33
|33.65
|Operating Profit
|0.52
|0.54
|-3.7
|Net Profit
|0.13
|0.16
|-18.75
|Equity Capital
|6.23
|6.23
|-
Rasi Electrodes Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Tecpro Systems
|4.53
|3.90
|22.86
|Hawa Engineers
|59.00
|1.29
|20.83
|Kulkarni Power
|59.90
|0.59
|20.37
|Rasi Electrodes
|6.20
|4.91
|19.31
|Cenlub Inds.
|46.85
|-6.77
|19.30
|Filtra Consult.
|26.10
|-6.79
|17.88
|D & H India
|21.65
|-2.70
|16.02
Rasi Electrodes Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Rasi Electrodes Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.28%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-10.14%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|34.49%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|10.91%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-11.93%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-60.56%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Rasi Electrodes Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.70
|
|6.20
|Week Low/High
|5.70
|
|7.00
|Month Low/High
|5.70
|
|8.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.11
|
|8.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.45
|
|24.00
