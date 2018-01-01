JUST IN
BSE: 531233 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE822D01021
BSE 14:26 | 12 Mar 6.20 0.29
(4.91%)
OPEN

5.70

 HIGH

6.20

 LOW

5.70
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Rasi Electrodes Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Rasi Electrodes Ltd.

Rasi Electrodes Ltd

Rasi Electrodes Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   19
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 1.69
Book Value / Share () [*S] 6.94
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.89
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Rasi Electrodes Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 8.89 6.73 32.1
Other Income 0.08 0.14 -42.86
Total Income 8.98 6.88 30.52
Total Expenses 8.46 6.33 33.65
Operating Profit 0.52 0.54 -3.7
Net Profit 0.13 0.16 -18.75
Equity Capital 6.23 6.23 -
Rasi Electrodes Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Tecpro Systems 4.53 3.90 22.86
Hawa Engineers 59.00 1.29 20.83
Kulkarni Power 59.90 0.59 20.37
Rasi Electrodes 6.20 4.91 19.31
Cenlub Inds. 46.85 -6.77 19.30
Filtra Consult. 26.10 -6.79 17.88
D & H India 21.65 -2.70 16.02
Rasi Electrodes Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 27.94
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 62.43
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.63
Rasi Electrodes Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.28% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -10.14% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 34.49% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 10.91% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -11.93% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -60.56% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Rasi Electrodes Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.70
6.20
Week Low/High 5.70
7.00
Month Low/High 5.70
8.00
YEAR Low/High 4.11
8.00
All TIME Low/High 0.45
24.00

