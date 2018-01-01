Rasoi Ltd

Rasoi Ltd., incorporated in 1905, was promoted by Raghu Mody of Rasoi Group. It has four manufacturing units located at Silchar, Assam; Jalgaon, Maharashtra; Kundli, Haryana; and Calcutta. The company has two subsidiaries, Alipore Consultants and Rasoi Finance, under its fold. Rasoi manufactures and markets vanaspati and edible oil. The company has installed a 75-tpd de-odourising unit in 1994 ...> More