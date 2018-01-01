JUST IN
Rasoi Ltd.

BSE: 507649 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE349E01023
BSE LIVE 14:34 | 12 Mar 38000.00 999.95
(2.70%)
OPEN

39000.00

 HIGH

39000.00

 LOW

35800.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Rasoi Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 39000.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 37000.05
VOLUME 110
52-Week high 49600.20
52-Week low 25222.00
P/E 46.02
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 367
Buy Price 36206.00
Buy Qty 1.00
Sell Price 38500.00
Sell Qty 1.00
About Rasoi Ltd.

Rasoi Ltd

Rasoi Ltd., incorporated in 1905, was promoted by Raghu Mody of Rasoi Group. It has four manufacturing units located at Silchar, Assam; Jalgaon, Maharashtra; Kundli, Haryana; and Calcutta. The company has two subsidiaries, Alipore Consultants and Rasoi Finance, under its fold. Rasoi manufactures and markets vanaspati and edible oil. The company has installed a 75-tpd de-odourising unit in 1994 ...> More

Rasoi Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   367
EPS - TTM () [*S] 825.76
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 46.02
Face Value ()   200
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.05
Book Value / Share () [*S] 15572.89
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.44
Announcement

Rasoi Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4.91 5.52 -11.05
Other Income 0.24 0.22 9.09
Total Income 5.15 5.74 -10.28
Total Expenses 4.56 3.32 37.35
Operating Profit 0.59 2.42 -75.62
Net Profit -0.05 1.89 -102.65
Equity Capital 1.93 1.93 -
Rasoi Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kesoram Inds. 115.55 0.57 1441.72
Andrew Yule & Co 27.95 2.01 1366.62
Andhra Sugars 457.50 4.48 1240.28
Rasoi 38000.00 2.70 366.70
Gillanders Arbut 67.00 -4.22 142.98
Surana Telecom 4.78 -2.45 69.41
Alchemist 10.50 -1.41 14.24
Rasoi Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.92
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 9.36
Custodians 0.00
Other 15.71
Rasoi Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 1.33% NA 0.18% -0.87%
1 Month 0.24% NA -1.44% -0.83%
3 Month 4.97% NA 1.74% 0.99%
6 Month 4.40% NA 5.13% 4.36%
1 Year NA NA 16.79% 16.14%
3 Year 123.53% NA 16.86% 18.40%

Rasoi Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 35800.00
39000.00
Week Low/High 35600.00
39000.00
Month Low/High 35001.05
39000.00
YEAR Low/High 25222.00
49600.00
All TIME Low/High 352.00
49600.00

