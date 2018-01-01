Rasoi Ltd.
|BSE: 507649
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE349E01023
|BSE LIVE 14:34 | 12 Mar
|38000.00
|
999.95
(2.70%)
|
OPEN
39000.00
|
HIGH
39000.00
|
LOW
35800.00
About Rasoi Ltd.
Rasoi Ltd., incorporated in 1905, was promoted by Raghu Mody of Rasoi Group. It has four manufacturing units located at Silchar, Assam; Jalgaon, Maharashtra; Kundli, Haryana; and Calcutta. The company has two subsidiaries, Alipore Consultants and Rasoi Finance, under its fold. Rasoi manufactures and markets vanaspati and edible oil. The company has installed a 75-tpd de-odourising unit in 1994 ...> More
Rasoi Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|367
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|825.76
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|46.02
|Face Value
|()
|200
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|15 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.05
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|15572.89
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.44
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Monday 22Nd January 2018
-
Quarterly Statement Of Investor Complaints Pursuant To Regulation 13(3) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations
-
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Thursday 9Th November 2017
-
Submission Of Compliance Certificate In Terms Of Regulation 40(9) & (10) Of The SEBI (Listing Obliga
Rasoi Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|4.91
|5.52
|-11.05
|Other Income
|0.24
|0.22
|9.09
|Total Income
|5.15
|5.74
|-10.28
|Total Expenses
|4.56
|3.32
|37.35
|Operating Profit
|0.59
|2.42
|-75.62
|Net Profit
|-0.05
|1.89
|-102.65
|Equity Capital
|1.93
|1.93
|-
Rasoi Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Kesoram Inds.
|115.55
|0.57
|1441.72
|Andrew Yule & Co
|27.95
|2.01
|1366.62
|Andhra Sugars
|457.50
|4.48
|1240.28
|Rasoi
|38000.00
|2.70
|366.70
|Gillanders Arbut
|67.00
|-4.22
|142.98
|Surana Telecom
|4.78
|-2.45
|69.41
|Alchemist
|10.50
|-1.41
|14.24
Rasoi Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Rasoi Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|1.33%
|NA
|0.18%
|-0.87%
|1 Month
|0.24%
|NA
|-1.44%
|-0.83%
|3 Month
|4.97%
|NA
|1.74%
|0.99%
|6 Month
|4.40%
|NA
|5.13%
|4.36%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.79%
|16.14%
|3 Year
|123.53%
|NA
|16.86%
|18.40%
Rasoi Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|35800.00
|
|39000.00
|Week Low/High
|35600.00
|
|39000.00
|Month Low/High
|35001.05
|
|39000.00
|YEAR Low/High
|25222.00
|
|49600.00
|All TIME Low/High
|352.00
|
|49600.00
