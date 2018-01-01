Rasoya Proteins Ltd.
|BSE: 531522
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: RASOYPR
|ISIN Code: INE904G01038
|BSE 14:10 | 05 Mar
|0.16
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
0.16
|
HIGH
0.16
|
LOW
0.16
|NSE 15:19 | 07 Aug
|Rasoya Proteins Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
|OPEN
|0.16
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.16
|VOLUME
|168
|52-Week high
|0.19
|52-Week low
|0.12
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|27
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.16
|Sell Qty
|3930238.00
About Rasoya Proteins Ltd.
Maharashtra Soya Industries was incorporated as a public limited company in May '92 to establish a solvent extraction plant and a vegetable oil refinery. It was promoted by Anil N Lonkar and P Kannan. Company has change its name from Maharashtra Soya Industries Ltd to Rasoya Proteins Limited. Company changed its registered office to the factory premises with a view to ensure administrative convenience.
Rasoya Proteins Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|27
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-0.29
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.55
Rasoya Proteins Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|6.74
|8.12
|-17
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.08
|-75
|Total Income
|6.76
|8.2
|-17.56
|Total Expenses
|6.84
|7.01
|-2.43
|Operating Profit
|-0.09
|1.18
|-107.63
|Net Profit
|1.16
|-1.86
|162.37
|Equity Capital
|170.89
|170.89
|-
Rasoya Proteins Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Olympic Oil Ind.
|136.00
|-0.87
|38.76
|Poona Dal & Oil
|57.30
|-2.13
|32.72
|N K Inds.
|49.95
|4.06
|30.02
|Rasoya Proteins
|0.16
|0.00
|27.34
|K S Oils
|0.44
|2.33
|20.20
|Raj Oil Mills
|2.45
|-1.61
|18.36
|Prima Inds.
|16.90
|0.00
|18.24
Rasoya Proteins Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Rasoya Proteins Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-5.88%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-72.88%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Rasoya Proteins Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.16
|
|0.16
|Week Low/High
|0.16
|
|0.00
|Month Low/High
|0.16
|
|0.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.12
|
|0.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.02
|
|21.00
