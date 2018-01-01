JUST IN
Rasoya Proteins Ltd.

BSE: 531522 Sector: Industrials
NSE: RASOYPR ISIN Code: INE904G01038
BSE 14:10 | 05 Mar 0.16 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

0.16

 HIGH

0.16

 LOW

0.16
NSE 15:19 | 07 Aug Rasoya Proteins Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
About Rasoya Proteins Ltd.

Rasoya Proteins Ltd

Maharashtra Soya Industries was incorporated as a public limited company in May '92 to establish a solvent extraction plant and a vegetable oil refinery. It was promoted by Anil N Lonkar and P Kannan. Company has change its name from Maharashtra Soya Industries Ltd to Rasoya Proteins Limited. Company changed its registered office to the factory premises with a view to ensure administrative conv...> More

Rasoya Proteins Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   27
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -0.29
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.55
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Rasoya Proteins Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 6.74 8.12 -17
Other Income 0.02 0.08 -75
Total Income 6.76 8.2 -17.56
Total Expenses 6.84 7.01 -2.43
Operating Profit -0.09 1.18 -107.63
Net Profit 1.16 -1.86 162.37
Equity Capital 170.89 170.89 -
> More on Rasoya Proteins Ltd Financials Results

Rasoya Proteins Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Olympic Oil Ind. 136.00 -0.87 38.76
Poona Dal & Oil 57.30 -2.13 32.72
N K Inds. 49.95 4.06 30.02
Rasoya Proteins 0.16 0.00 27.34
K S Oils 0.44 2.33 20.20
Raj Oil Mills 2.45 -1.61 18.36
Prima Inds. 16.90 0.00 18.24
> More on Rasoya Proteins Ltd Peer Group

Rasoya Proteins Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 17.80
Banks/FIs 6.10
FIIs 0.97
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 62.52
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.50
> More on Rasoya Proteins Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Rasoya Proteins Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -5.88% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -72.88% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Rasoya Proteins Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.16
0.16
Week Low/High 0.16
0.00
Month Low/High 0.16
0.00
YEAR Low/High 0.12
0.00
All TIME Low/High 0.02
21.00

