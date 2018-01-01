You are here » Home
Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd.
|BSE: 524610
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE886C01010
|
BSE
13:59 | 12 Mar
|
12.50
|
0.34
(2.80%)
|
OPEN
12.30
|
HIGH
13.00
|
LOW
11.36
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|12.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|12.16
|VOLUME
|31783
|52-Week high
|26.20
|52-Week low
|11.35
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|21
|Buy Price
|11.70
|Buy Qty
|25.00
|Sell Price
|12.50
|Sell Qty
|40.00
|OPEN
|12.30
|CLOSE
|12.16
|VOLUME
|31783
|52-Week high
|26.20
|52-Week low
|11.35
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|21
|Buy Price
|11.70
|Buy Qty
|25.00
|Sell Price
|12.50
|Sell Qty
|40.00
About Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd.
Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd
Incorporated in December, 1991 and obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business in July, 1992. Promoted by Rathi Ispat Ltd and Rathii Udyog Ltd headed by P.C. Rathi and Associates.
The Company has an agreement with Raven Industries Inc. USA for grant of technical know-how.
A project for the manufacture of toners and developers for reprographic purpose with an installed capacity of 330 TP...> More
Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd - Financial Results
Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd - Peer Group
Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.94%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-23.08%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|2.04%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-18.57%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-29.58%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|36.61%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|11.36
|
|13.00
|Week Low/High
|11.35
|
|14.00
|Month Low/High
|11.35
|
|17.00
|YEAR Low/High
|11.35
|
|26.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.45
|
|30.00
Quick Links for Rathi Graphic Technologies: