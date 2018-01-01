JUST IN
Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 524610 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE886C01010
BSE 13:59 | 12 Mar 12.50 0.34
(2.80%)
OPEN

12.30

 HIGH

13.00

 LOW

11.36
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd.

Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd

Incorporated in December, 1991 and obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business in July, 1992. Promoted by Rathi Ispat Ltd and Rathii Udyog Ltd headed by P.C. Rathi and Associates. The Company has an agreement with Raven Industries Inc. USA for grant of technical know-how. A project for the manufacture of toners and developers for reprographic purpose with an installed capacity of 330 TP...> More

Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   21
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 21.49
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.58
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.13 7.89 -73
Other Income -
Total Income 2.13 7.89 -73
Total Expenses 3.15 7.12 -55.76
Operating Profit -1.02 0.77 -232.47
Net Profit -1.56 0.2 -880
Equity Capital 16.44 16.44 -
Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mewar Polytex 71.00 0.00 22.93
Venlon Ent 4.02 7.49 21.00
Expo Gas Contain 10.99 1.85 20.91
Rathi Graphic 12.50 2.80 20.55
Raj Packaging 41.30 17.66 18.87
TPI India 4.09 -4.88 17.59
Ocean Agro (I) 24.55 4.91 16.55
Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 58.66
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.12
Indian Public 21.92
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.33
Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.94% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -23.08% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 2.04% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -18.57% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -29.58% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 36.61% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 11.36
13.00
Week Low/High 11.35
14.00
Month Low/High 11.35
17.00
YEAR Low/High 11.35
26.00
All TIME Low/High 0.45
30.00

