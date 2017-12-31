Rathi Steel & Power Ltd

Rathi Steel and Power Ltd is an ISO 9001 certified company. The company is engaged in manufacturing of rebars and wire rods. The company has two manufacturing units at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and Sambalpur in Orissa. Their Ghaziabad Plant consists of steel rolling mills having an installed capacity of 125,000 tons per annum. Their Orissa project consists of facilities for manufacture of 300,000...> More