Rathi Steel & Power Ltd.
|BSE: 504903
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE336C01016
BSE
LIVE
12:14 | 12 Mar
2.75
-0.02
(-0.72%)
OPEN
2.85
HIGH
2.90
LOW
2.65
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Rathi Steel & Power Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.77
|VOLUME
|10435
|52-Week high
|4.00
|52-Week low
|2.22
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|2.65
|Buy Qty
|30.00
|Sell Price
|2.75
|Sell Qty
|3480.00
About Rathi Steel & Power Ltd.
Rathi Steel & Power Ltd
Rathi Steel and Power Ltd is an ISO 9001 certified company. The company is engaged in manufacturing of rebars and wire rods. The company has two manufacturing units at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and Sambalpur in Orissa. Their Ghaziabad Plant consists of steel rolling mills having an installed capacity of 125,000 tons per annum. Their Orissa project consists of facilities for manufacture of 300,000...> More
Rathi Steel & Power Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Rathi Steel & Power Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Rathi Steel & Power Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|68.65
|77.59
|-11.52
|Other Income
|1.62
|0.95
|70.53
|Total Income
|70.26
|78.54
|-10.54
|Total Expenses
|65.8
|77.94
|-15.58
|Operating Profit
|4.47
|0.59
|657.63
|Net Profit
|-4.48
|-9.31
|51.88
|Equity Capital
|31.31
|31.31
| -
Rathi Steel & Power Ltd - Peer Group
Rathi Steel & Power Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Rathi Steel & Power Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.17%
|NA
|0.07%
|-0.84%
|1 Month
|5.36%
|NA
|-1.55%
|-0.81%
|3 Month
|7.84%
|NA
|1.63%
|1.02%
|6 Month
|-2.14%
|NA
|5.01%
|4.39%
|1 Year
|-23.61%
|NA
|16.66%
|16.17%
|3 Year
|-31.25%
|NA
|16.72%
|18.43%
Rathi Steel & Power Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.65
|
|2.90
|Week Low/High
|2.65
|
|3.00
|Month Low/High
|2.40
|
|3.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.22
|
|4.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.85
|
|262.00
Quick Links for Rathi Steel & Power: