Rathi Steel & Power Ltd.

BSE: 504903 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE336C01016
BSE LIVE 12:14 | 12 Mar 2.75 -0.02
(-0.72%)
OPEN

2.85

 HIGH

2.90

 LOW

2.65
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Rathi Steel & Power Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Rathi Steel & Power Ltd.

Rathi Steel & Power Ltd

Rathi Steel and Power Ltd is an ISO 9001 certified company. The company is engaged in manufacturing of rebars and wire rods. The company has two manufacturing units at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and Sambalpur in Orissa. Their Ghaziabad Plant consists of steel rolling mills having an installed capacity of 125,000 tons per annum. Their Orissa project consists of facilities for manufacture of 300,000...> More

Rathi Steel & Power Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   9
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   3.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Sep 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -82.94
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.03
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Rathi Steel & Power Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 68.65 77.59 -11.52
Other Income 1.62 0.95 70.53
Total Income 70.26 78.54 -10.54
Total Expenses 65.8 77.94 -15.58
Operating Profit 4.47 0.59 657.63
Net Profit -4.48 -9.31 51.88
Equity Capital 31.31 31.31 -
> More on Rathi Steel & Power Ltd Financials Results

Rathi Steel & Power Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Natl. Gen. Inds. 22.95 0.00 12.69
Deepti Alloy 25.60 -4.66 9.86
Ahm. Steelcraft 22.80 -5.00 9.33
Vardhman Inds. 10.90 -3.20 8.61
Rathi Steel 2.75 -0.72 8.61
Real Strips 14.13 -1.94 8.45
Rajas. Tube Mfg 18.00 -0.28 8.12
> More on Rathi Steel & Power Ltd Peer Group

Rathi Steel & Power Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.47
Banks/FIs 6.41
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 2.19
Indian Public 33.53
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.40
> More on Rathi Steel & Power Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Rathi Steel & Power Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.17% NA 0.07% -0.84%
1 Month 5.36% NA -1.55% -0.81%
3 Month 7.84% NA 1.63% 1.02%
6 Month -2.14% NA 5.01% 4.39%
1 Year -23.61% NA 16.66% 16.17%
3 Year -31.25% NA 16.72% 18.43%

Rathi Steel & Power Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.65
2.90
Week Low/High 2.65
3.00
Month Low/High 2.40
3.00
YEAR Low/High 2.22
4.00
All TIME Low/High 0.85
262.00

