Ratnamani Agro Industries Ltd.

BSE: 507652 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE679N01016
BSE LIVE 10:16 | 08 Mar 0.96 -0.05
(-4.95%)
OPEN

0.96

 HIGH

0.96

 LOW

0.96
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Ratnamani Agro Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Ratnamani Agro Industries Ltd.

Ratnamani Agro Industries Ltd

Ratnamani Agro Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.02
P/B Ratio () [*S] 48.00
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Ratnamani Agro Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Jun 2017 Jun 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.01 0.01 0
Other Income -
Total Income 0.01 0.01 0
Total Expenses 0.01 0.01 0
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 5.32 5.32 -
> More on Ratnamani Agro Industries Ltd Financials Results

Ratnamani Agro Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Richirich Invent 1.80 0.00 0.86
Sarda Proteins 4.50 2.27 0.78
Integ. Proteins 2.13 -4.91 0.78
Ratnamani Agro 0.96 -4.95 0.51
Sagar Soya Prod 0.87 -4.40 0.51
Coromandel Agro 2.58 4.88 0.20
> More on Ratnamani Agro Industries Ltd Peer Group

Ratnamani Agro Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 12.48
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 76.92
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.60
> More on Ratnamani Agro Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Ratnamani Agro Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.18% -0.84%
1 Month NA NA -1.44% -0.80%
3 Month NA NA 1.74% 1.03%
6 Month NA NA 5.13% 4.39%
1 Year NA NA 16.79% 16.18%
3 Year -73.63% NA 16.86% 18.43%

Ratnamani Agro Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.96
0.96
Week Low/High 0.96
1.00
Month Low/High 0.96
1.00
YEAR Low/High 0.96
2.00
All TIME Low/High 0.20
100.00

