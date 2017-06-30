You are here » Home
Ratnamani Agro Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 507652
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE679N01016
|
BSE
LIVE
10:16 | 08 Mar
|
0.96
|
-0.05
(-4.95%)
|
OPEN
0.96
|
HIGH
0.96
|
LOW
0.96
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Ratnamani Agro Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.96
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.01
|VOLUME
|321
|52-Week high
|1.73
|52-Week low
|0.96
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.96
|Sell Qty
|6911.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|0.96
|CLOSE
|1.01
|VOLUME
|321
|52-Week high
|1.73
|52-Week low
|0.96
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.96
|Sell Qty
|6911.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0.51
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Ratnamani Agro Industries Ltd.
Ratnamani Agro Industries Ltd
Ratnamani Agro Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Ratnamani Agro Industries Ltd - Financial Results
Ratnamani Agro Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Ratnamani Agro Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Ratnamani Agro Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.18%
|-0.84%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.44%
|-0.80%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.74%
|1.03%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.13%
|4.39%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.79%
|16.18%
|3 Year
|-73.63%
|NA
|16.86%
|18.43%
Ratnamani Agro Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.96
|
|0.96
|Week Low/High
|0.96
|
|1.00
|Month Low/High
|0.96
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.96
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.20
|
|100.00
Quick Links for Ratnamani Agro Industries: