Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd.
|BSE: 520111
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: RATNAMANI
|ISIN Code: INE703B01027
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
887.25
|
-8.25
(-0.92%)
|
OPEN
895.00
|
HIGH
901.00
|
LOW
870.00
|
NSE
LIVE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
898.00
|
1.70
(0.19%)
|
OPEN
896.30
|
HIGH
906.00
|
LOW
870.00
About Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd.
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Limited (RMTL), a multi-product, multi location public limited company was incorporated on 15th September 1985, it providing total piping solutions to a diverse range of industries. Ratnamani's manufacturing facilities employ state-of-the-art technology to produce a wide range of Stainless Steel Welded / Seamless Tubes & Pipes and Carbon Steel Welded Pipes. The company cat...> More
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|535.6
|362.91
|47.58
|Other Income
|3.81
|3.04
|25.33
|Total Income
|539.41
|365.94
|47.4
|Total Expenses
|451.45
|286.4
|57.63
|Operating Profit
|87.96
|79.55
|10.57
|Net Profit
|45.75
|44.76
|2.21
|Equity Capital
|9.35
|9.35
| -
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd - Peer Group
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd - Research Reports
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.67%
|-6.77%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-8.09%
|-6.54%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-9.98%
|-11.34%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|1.80%
|2.38%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|19.54%
|21.97%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|16.63%
|17.11%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|870.00
|
|901.00
|Week Low/High
|870.00
|
|985.00
|Month Low/High
|870.00
|
|990.00
|YEAR Low/High
|697.00
|
|1217.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.91
|
|1217.00
