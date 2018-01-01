JUST IN
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd.

BSE: 520111 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: RATNAMANI ISIN Code: INE703B01027
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 887.25 -8.25
(-0.92%)
OPEN

895.00

 HIGH

901.00

 LOW

870.00
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 898.00 1.70
(0.19%)
OPEN

896.30

 HIGH

906.00

 LOW

870.00
About Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Limited (RMTL), a multi-product, multi location public limited company was incorporated on 15th September 1985, it providing total piping solutions to a diverse range of industries. Ratnamani's manufacturing facilities employ state-of-the-art technology to produce a wide range of Stainless Steel Welded / Seamless Tubes & Pipes and Carbon Steel Welded Pipes. The company cat...> More

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4,148
EPS - TTM () [*S] 28.97
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 30.63
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   275.00
Latest Dividend Date 04 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.61
Book Value / Share () [*S] 257.93
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.44
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 535.6 362.91 47.58
Other Income 3.81 3.04 25.33
Total Income 539.41 365.94 47.4
Total Expenses 451.45 286.4 57.63
Operating Profit 87.96 79.55 10.57
Net Profit 45.75 44.76 2.21
Equity Capital 9.35 9.35 -
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Jindal Steel 230.10 3.79 21086.36
APL Apollo 1896.05 -2.01 4499.33
Welspun Corp 158.70 -4.48 4209.04
Ratnamani Metals 887.25 -0.92 4147.89
Jindal Stain .Hi 171.65 5.70 4050.08
Jindal Stain. 85.55 -0.41 3935.73
Jindal Saw 118.20 -2.27 3779.45
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.09
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 14.22
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 5.32
Indian Public 16.92
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.13
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
19/05 Centrum Broking Hold 769 PDF IconDetails
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.67% -6.77% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -8.09% -6.54% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -9.98% -11.34% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 1.80% 2.38% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 19.54% 21.97% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 16.63% 17.11% 17.24% 19.02%

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 870.00
901.00
Week Low/High 870.00
985.00
Month Low/High 870.00
990.00
YEAR Low/High 697.00
1217.00
All TIME Low/High 0.91
1217.00

