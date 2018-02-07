JUST IN
Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd.

BSE: 507300 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: RAVALSUGAR ISIN Code: INE615A01017
BSE LIVE 13:37 | 05 Mar 2527.00 -133.00
(-5.00%)
OPEN

2527.00

 HIGH

2527.00

 LOW

2527.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd.

Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd

Ravalgaon Sugar Farm, promoted by the Walchand group, manufactures crystal sugar, candy sugar, confectionery and industrial machinery at its factory located in Ravalgaon, near Nashik. Due to the expansion of the capacity from 1200 tcd to 2000 tcd, the company is eligible for incentives in the form of 100% free sale quota for 8 years. In 1996 it crushed 3.92 lac MT of sugarcane and produced 4.17...> More

Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   17
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   50
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 10 Dec 2012
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -951.84
P/B Ratio () [*S] -2.65
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.76 3.14 -12.1
Other Income 0.37 0.11 236.36
Total Income 3.13 3.26 -3.99
Total Expenses 3.54 4.54 -22.03
Operating Profit -0.41 -1.29 68.22
Net Profit -1.47 -2.4 38.75
Equity Capital 0.34 0.34 -
Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sunil Agro Foods 64.40 -0.08 19.32
Rama Vision 18.90 0.00 18.96
NHC Foods 15.00 1.69 17.79
Ravalgaon Sugar 2527.00 -5.00 17.18
Paramount Cosmet 29.65 -4.97 14.41
KMG Milk 24.30 4.52 12.88
Hipolin 36.20 4.93 11.33
Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.30
Banks/FIs 0.04
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 44.21
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.44
Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.08% -0.86%
1 Month -5.00% NA -1.53% -0.82%
3 Month NA NA 1.65% 1.00%
6 Month -30.02% NA 5.03% 4.37%
1 Year -45.38% NA 16.68% 16.15%
3 Year -33.10% NA 16.74% 18.41%

Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2527.00
2527.00
Week Low/High 2527.00
2527.00
Month Low/High 2527.00
2937.00
YEAR Low/High 2527.00
4997.00
All TIME Low/High 200.00
20000.00

