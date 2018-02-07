You are here » Home
» Company
» Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd
Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd.
|BSE: 507300
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: RAVALSUGAR
|ISIN Code: INE615A01017
|
BSE
LIVE
13:37 | 05 Mar
|
2527.00
|
-133.00
(-5.00%)
|
OPEN
2527.00
|
HIGH
2527.00
|
LOW
2527.00
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2527.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2660.00
|VOLUME
|17
|52-Week high
|4997.00
|52-Week low
|2527.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|17
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|2790.00
|Sell Qty
|1.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|17
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|2527.00
|CLOSE
|2660.00
|VOLUME
|17
|52-Week high
|4997.00
|52-Week low
|2527.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|17
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|2790.00
|Sell Qty
|1.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|17.18
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd.
Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd
Ravalgaon Sugar Farm, promoted by the Walchand group, manufactures crystal sugar, candy sugar, confectionery and industrial machinery at its factory located in Ravalgaon, near Nashik.
Due to the expansion of the capacity from 1200 tcd to 2000 tcd, the company is eligible for incentives in the form of 100% free sale quota for 8 years. In 1996 it crushed 3.92 lac MT of sugarcane and produced 4.17...> More
Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.76
|3.14
|-12.1
|Other Income
|0.37
|0.11
|236.36
|Total Income
|3.13
|3.26
|-3.99
|Total Expenses
|3.54
|4.54
|-22.03
|Operating Profit
|-0.41
|-1.29
|68.22
|Net Profit
|-1.47
|-2.4
|38.75
|Equity Capital
|0.34
|0.34
| -
Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd - Peer Group
Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.08%
|-0.86%
|1 Month
|-5.00%
|NA
|-1.53%
|-0.82%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.65%
|1.00%
|6 Month
|-30.02%
|NA
|5.03%
|4.37%
|1 Year
|-45.38%
|NA
|16.68%
|16.15%
|3 Year
|-33.10%
|NA
|16.74%
|18.41%
Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2527.00
|
|2527.00
|Week Low/High
|2527.00
|
|2527.00
|Month Low/High
|2527.00
|
|2937.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2527.00
|
|4997.00
|All TIME Low/High
|200.00
|
|20000.00
Quick Links for Ravalgaon Sugar Farm: