Ravi Leela Granites Ltd.

BSE: 526095 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE427E01027
BSE 14:46 | 05 Mar 24.25 1.15
(4.98%)
About Ravi Leela Granites Ltd.

Ravi Leela Granites Ltd

Incorporated in Oct.'90, Ravi Leela Granites became a public limited company in 1992. It was promoted by P Srinivas Reddy, Neelam Jayant Reddy and Lok Manohar Reddy. The company was in the business of quarrying, cutting and polishing of granite for exports. The company manufactures granite tiles with an installed capacity of 43,158 sq mtr expanded to 81,600 sq mtr pa for both tiles and slabs, depl...> More

Ravi Leela Granites Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   26
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 12.11
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.00
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Ravi Leela Granites Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 5.58 6.29 -11.29
Other Income 0.24 0.16 50
Total Income 5.82 6.45 -9.77
Total Expenses 6.51 6.02 8.14
Operating Profit -0.69 0.44 -256.82
Net Profit -1.32 -0.09 -1366.67
Equity Capital 10.59 10.59 -
Ravi Leela Granites Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Tanvi Foods 66.25 -5.36 27.29
Jaykay Enter. 7.10 -3.66 26.34
VMS Indus. 15.90 -1.85 26.19
Ravi Leela Gran 24.25 4.98 25.68
Network 4.94 -5.00 24.28
Tirupati Starch 38.45 -1.16 23.42
Swasti Vin. Art 5.77 3.96 23.08
Ravi Leela Granites Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.89
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 15.12
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.99
Ravi Leela Granites Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 4.75% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -32.36% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Ravi Leela Granites Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 21.95
24.25
Week Low/High 21.95
24.00
Month Low/High 21.20
26.00
YEAR Low/High 20.00
44.00
All TIME Low/High 0.65
44.00

