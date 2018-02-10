Ravi Leela Granites Ltd

Incorporated in Oct.'90, Ravi Leela Granites became a public limited company in 1992. It was promoted by P Srinivas Reddy, Neelam Jayant Reddy and Lok Manohar Reddy. The company was in the business of quarrying, cutting and polishing of granite for exports. The company manufactures granite tiles with an installed capacity of 43,158 sq mtr expanded to 81,600 sq mtr pa for both tiles and slabs, depl...> More