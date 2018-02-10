You are here » Home
Ravi Leela Granites Ltd.
|BSE: 526095
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE427E01027
|
BSE
14:46 | 05 Mar
|
24.25
|
1.15
(4.98%)
|
OPEN
21.95
|
HIGH
24.25
|
LOW
21.95
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Ravi Leela Granites Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|21.95
|CLOSE
|23.10
|VOLUME
|300
|52-Week high
|43.95
|52-Week low
|20.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|26
|Buy Price
|21.95
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|24.25
|Sell Qty
|100.00
About Ravi Leela Granites Ltd.
Ravi Leela Granites Ltd
Incorporated in Oct.'90, Ravi Leela Granites became a public limited company in 1992. It was promoted by P Srinivas Reddy, Neelam Jayant Reddy and Lok Manohar Reddy. The company was in the business of quarrying, cutting and polishing of granite for exports. The company manufactures granite tiles with an installed capacity of 43,158 sq mtr expanded to 81,600 sq mtr pa for both tiles and slabs, depl...> More
Ravi Leela Granites Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Ravi Leela Granites Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|5.58
|6.29
|-11.29
|Other Income
|0.24
|0.16
|50
|Total Income
|5.82
|6.45
|-9.77
|Total Expenses
|6.51
|6.02
|8.14
|Operating Profit
|-0.69
|0.44
|-256.82
|Net Profit
|-1.32
|-0.09
|-1366.67
|Equity Capital
|10.59
|10.59
| -
Ravi Leela Granites Ltd - Peer Group
Ravi Leela Granites Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Ravi Leela Granites Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|4.75%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-32.36%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Ravi Leela Granites Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|21.95
|
|24.25
|Week Low/High
|21.95
|
|24.00
|Month Low/High
|21.20
|
|26.00
|YEAR Low/High
|20.00
|
|44.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.65
|
|44.00
