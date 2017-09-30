JUST IN
Ravindra Energy Ltd.

BSE: 504341 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE206N01018
BSE LIVE 13:51 | 12 Mar 35.00 0.80
(2.34%)
OPEN

35.00

 HIGH

35.00

 LOW

35.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Ravindra Energy Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 35.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 34.20
VOLUME 341
52-Week high 45.50
52-Week low 24.35
P/E 24.14
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 427
Buy Price 35.00
Buy Qty 9.00
Sell Price 35.90
Sell Qty 200.00
OPEN 35.00
CLOSE 34.20
VOLUME 341
52-Week high 45.50
52-Week low 24.35
P/E 24.14
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 427
Buy Price 35.00
Buy Qty 9.00
Sell Price 35.90
Sell Qty 200.00

About Ravindra Energy Ltd.

Ravindra Energy Ltd

Ravindra Energy Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   427
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.45
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 24.14
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 06 Sep 2012
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 17.67
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.98
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Ravindra Energy Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 5.95 12.1 -50.83
Other Income 1.31 1.57 -16.56
Total Income 7.26 13.67 -46.89
Total Expenses 5.04 11.69 -56.89
Operating Profit 2.21 1.98 11.62
Net Profit 5.27 1.34 293.28
Equity Capital 117.92 117.92 -
Ravindra Energy Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Veritas (India) 179.25 -2.00 480.39
SVP Global 368.30 -0.22 465.90
Kothari Products 149.00 1.33 444.62
Ravindra Energy 35.00 2.34 427.45
Sat Industries 37.90 7.06 409.32
Praxis Home 161.00 1.90 396.70
Sakuma Exports 167.50 -1.03 357.28
Ravindra Energy Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.18
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 14.89
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.93
Ravindra Energy Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.78% NA 0.03% -0.94%
1 Month -7.89% NA -1.58% -0.90%
3 Month -14.95% NA 1.60% 0.92%
6 Month 13.27% NA 4.97% 4.28%
1 Year NA NA 16.62% 16.06%
3 Year -6.79% NA 16.69% 18.31%

Ravindra Energy Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 35.00
35.00
Week Low/High 34.20
36.00
Month Low/High 33.90
38.00
YEAR Low/High 24.35
46.00
All TIME Low/High 7.25
74.00

