Raymed Labs Ltd.

BSE: 531207 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE741C01017
BSE 11:42 | 05 Mar 2.22 -0.11
(-4.72%)
OPEN

2.22

 HIGH

2.22

 LOW

2.22
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Raymed Labs Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Raymed Labs Ltd.

Raymed Labs Ltd

Raymed Labs Ltd was established in the year 1994 as a pharmaceutical company with emphasis on injectables with state of the art manufacturing facilities on Dehradun Road, Saharanpur, UP. Manufacturing pharmaceutical products, as such, is a specialized job, however, manufacturing of injectables is even more difficult since they are normally given during a life saving situation thus their quality st...

Raymed Labs Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -4.36
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.51
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Raymed Labs Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.01 -
Operating Profit -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.01 -
Equity Capital 4.27 4.27 -
> More on Raymed Labs Ltd Financials Results

Raymed Labs Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Welcure Drugs 1.41 4.44 1.90
Socrus Bio 0.48 0.00 1.54
Kabra Drugs 2.20 4.76 0.97
Raymed Labs 2.22 -4.72 0.95
Pharmaids Pharma 2.71 0.00 0.92
Hind.Bio Science 0.70 0.00 0.72
ABL Bio-Tech. 0.81 3.85 0.66
> More on Raymed Labs Ltd Peer Group

Raymed Labs Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 28.36
Banks/FIs 0.96
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 47.76
Custodians 0.00
Other 22.92
> More on Raymed Labs Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Raymed Labs Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -22.11% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -48.01% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Raymed Labs Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.22
2.22
Week Low/High 2.22
2.00
Month Low/High 2.22
2.00
YEAR Low/High 2.22
3.00
All TIME Low/High 1.56
47.00

