Raymed Labs Ltd.
|BSE: 531207
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE741C01017
|BSE 11:42 | 05 Mar
|2.22
|
-0.11
(-4.72%)
|
OPEN
2.22
|
HIGH
2.22
|
LOW
2.22
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Raymed Labs Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.22
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.33
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|2.85
|52-Week low
|2.22
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|2.22
|Sell Qty
|3155.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Raymed Labs Ltd.
Raymed Labs Ltd was established in the year 1994 as a pharmaceutical company with emphasis on injectables with state of the art manufacturing facilities on Dehradun Road, Saharanpur, UP. Manufacturing pharmaceutical products, as such, is a specialized job, however, manufacturing of injectables is even more difficult since they are normally given during a life saving situation thus their quality st...> More
Raymed Labs Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-4.36
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.51
Announcement
-
-
Board Meeting Of The Company Will Be Held On 13Th February 2018 To Consider And Approve The Unaudite
-
-
Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 13Th November 2017 - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter An
-
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 13Th November 2017
Raymed Labs Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|-
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|-
|Equity Capital
|4.27
|4.27
|-
Raymed Labs Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Welcure Drugs
|1.41
|4.44
|1.90
|Socrus Bio
|0.48
|0.00
|1.54
|Kabra Drugs
|2.20
|4.76
|0.97
|Raymed Labs
|2.22
|-4.72
|0.95
|Pharmaids Pharma
|2.71
|0.00
|0.92
|Hind.Bio Science
|0.70
|0.00
|0.72
|ABL Bio-Tech.
|0.81
|3.85
|0.66
Raymed Labs Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Raymed Labs Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-22.11%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-48.01%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Raymed Labs Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.22
|
|2.22
|Week Low/High
|2.22
|
|2.00
|Month Low/High
|2.22
|
|2.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.22
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.56
|
|47.00
