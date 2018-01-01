RCC Cements Ltd.
|BSE: 531825
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE335N01015
|BSE 15:40 | 17 Aug
|RCC Cements Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|RCC Cements Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|20.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.00
|VOLUME
|5
|52-Week high
|20.20
|52-Week low
|20.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|20.20
|Buy Qty
|5.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About RCC Cements Ltd.
RCC Cements was incorporated in Apr.'91 as Rishabh Cement Company Pvt Ltd on 3 Apr.'91. It was converted into a public limited company in Aug.'95 and subsequently acquired its present name in Oct.'95. The company has been promoted by Rakesh Jain and Shabhnam Jain. The company set up plant in the Gurgaon district of Haryana to manufacture 50 tpd of ordinary portland cement as a small scale in...> More
RCC Cements Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|11
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|7.71
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.62
Announcement
-
Outcome Of The Board Meeting And Submission Of Unaudited Financial Results And Limited Review Report
-
-
-
-
Notice Of Board Meeting To Consider Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December
-
RCC Cements Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.03
|0.02
|50
|Operating Profit
|-0.03
|-0.02
|-50
|Net Profit
|-0.03
|-0.02
|-50
|Equity Capital
|5.6
|5.6
|-
RCC Cements Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Panyam Cement
|42.45
|-3.63
|71.57
|Barak Valley
|29.75
|4.75
|65.93
|Kalyanpur Cement
|10.37
|4.96
|33.05
|RCC Cements
|20.20
|11.31
|Vaishno Cement
|2.80
|1.82
|2.51
|Scan Proj.
|2.94
|5.00
|0.84
RCC Cements Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
RCC Cements Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|13.17%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
RCC Cements Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|20.20
|
|20.20
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|20.20
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|20.20
|YEAR Low/High
|20.00
|
|20.00
|All TIME Low/High
|8.36
|
|48.00
Quick Links for RCC Cements:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices