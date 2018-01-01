JUST IN
RCC Cements Ltd.

BSE: 531825 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE335N01015
BSE 15:40 | 17 Aug RCC Cements Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan RCC Cements Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 20.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.00
VOLUME 5
52-Week high 20.20
52-Week low 20.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 11
Buy Price 20.20
Buy Qty 5.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About RCC Cements Ltd.

RCC Cements Ltd

RCC Cements was incorporated in Apr.'91 as Rishabh Cement Company Pvt Ltd on 3 Apr.'91. It was converted into a public limited company in Aug.'95 and subsequently acquired its present name in Oct.'95. The company has been promoted by Rakesh Jain and Shabhnam Jain. The company set up plant in the Gurgaon district of Haryana to manufacture 50 tpd of ordinary portland cement as a small scale in...> More

RCC Cements Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   11
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 7.71
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.62
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

RCC Cements Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.03 0.02 50
Operating Profit -0.03 -0.02 -50
Net Profit -0.03 -0.02 -50
Equity Capital 5.6 5.6 -
> More on RCC Cements Ltd Financials Results

RCC Cements Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Panyam Cement 42.45 -3.63 71.57
Barak Valley 29.75 4.75 65.93
Kalyanpur Cement 10.37 4.96 33.05
RCC Cements 20.20 11.31
Vaishno Cement 2.80 1.82 2.51
Scan Proj. 2.94 5.00 0.84
> More on RCC Cements Ltd Peer Group

RCC Cements Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 41.61
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 32.04
Custodians 0.00
Other 26.35
> More on RCC Cements Ltd Share Holding Pattern

RCC Cements Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 13.17% NA 17.24% 19.01%

RCC Cements Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 20.20
20.20
Week Low/High 0.00
20.20
Month Low/High 0.00
20.20
YEAR Low/High 20.00
20.00
All TIME Low/High 8.36
48.00

