RCC Cements Ltd

RCC Cements was incorporated in Apr.'91 as Rishabh Cement Company Pvt Ltd on 3 Apr.'91. It was converted into a public limited company in Aug.'95 and subsequently acquired its present name in Oct.'95. The company has been promoted by Rakesh Jain and Shabhnam Jain. The company set up plant in the Gurgaon district of Haryana to manufacture 50 tpd of ordinary portland cement as a small scale in...> More