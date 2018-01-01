RCL Foods Ltd.
|BSE: 530923
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE008F01014
|BSE 14:12 | 20 Mar
|RCL Foods Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|RCL Foods Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|14.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|15.00
|VOLUME
|10
|52-Week high
|14.25
|52-Week low
|14.25
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|14.25
|Sell Qty
|20.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About RCL Foods Ltd.
RCL Foods Limited, formerly Passari Cellulose Limited, is engaged in manufacturing and trading of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), such as mouth fresheners, agro based processed food products, ready to eat foods and bakery products. Its products include namkeen, such as papdi, aloo bhujia, plain bhujia, palak sev, tomato sev, methi sev, lasun sev, laung sev, childrens bhel, makai chivda, spicy g...> More
RCL Foods Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|6
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|4.41
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.23
RCL Foods Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar 2017
|Mar 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.35
|0.33
|6.06
|Other Income
|0.17
|0.24
|-29.17
|Total Income
|0.52
|0.56
|-7.14
|Total Expenses
|1.63
|0.52
|213.46
|Operating Profit
|-1.12
|0.04
|-2900
|Net Profit
|-1.55
|-0.34
|-355.88
|Equity Capital
|4.55
|4.55
|-
RCL Foods Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Hind Inds.
|10.80
|-4.93
|9.33
|Sh. Mahala. Agri
|3.42
|0.00
|6.95
|Inceptum Enterp.
|16.24
|3.11
|6.67
|RCL Foods
|14.25
|-5.00
|6.48
|Shah Foods
|98.50
|-4.74
|5.91
|Mahaan Foods
|15.60
|-9.04
|5.46
|Agro Dutch Inds.
|1.00
|-2.91
|5.44
RCL Foods Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
RCL Foods Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
RCL Foods Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|14.25
|
|14.25
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|14.25
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|14.25
|YEAR Low/High
|14.25
|
|14.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.00
|
|110.00
