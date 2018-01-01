JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » RCL Foods Ltd

RCL Foods Ltd.

BSE: 530923 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE008F01014
BSE 14:12 | 20 Mar RCL Foods Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan RCL Foods Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 14.25
PREVIOUS CLOSE 15.00
VOLUME 10
52-Week high 14.25
52-Week low 14.25
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 14.25
Sell Qty 20.00
OPEN 14.25
CLOSE 15.00
VOLUME 10
52-Week high 14.25
52-Week low 14.25
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 14.25
Sell Qty 20.00

About RCL Foods Ltd.

RCL Foods Ltd

RCL Foods Limited, formerly Passari Cellulose Limited, is engaged in manufacturing and trading of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), such as mouth fresheners, agro based processed food products, ready to eat foods and bakery products. Its products include namkeen, such as papdi, aloo bhujia, plain bhujia, palak sev, tomato sev, methi sev, lasun sev, laung sev, childrens bhel, makai chivda, spicy g...> More

RCL Foods Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 4.41
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.23
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

RCL Foods Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Mar 2017 Mar 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.35 0.33 6.06
Other Income 0.17 0.24 -29.17
Total Income 0.52 0.56 -7.14
Total Expenses 1.63 0.52 213.46
Operating Profit -1.12 0.04 -2900
Net Profit -1.55 -0.34 -355.88
Equity Capital 4.55 4.55 -
> More on RCL Foods Ltd Financials Results

RCL Foods Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Hind Inds. 10.80 -4.93 9.33
Sh. Mahala. Agri 3.42 0.00 6.95
Inceptum Enterp. 16.24 3.11 6.67
RCL Foods 14.25 -5.00 6.48
Shah Foods 98.50 -4.74 5.91
Mahaan Foods 15.60 -9.04 5.46
Agro Dutch Inds. 1.00 -2.91 5.44
> More on RCL Foods Ltd Peer Group

RCL Foods Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 24.14
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 66.96
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.90
> More on RCL Foods Ltd Share Holding Pattern

RCL Foods Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

RCL Foods Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 14.25
14.25
Week Low/High 0.00
14.25
Month Low/High 0.00
14.25
YEAR Low/High 14.25
14.00
All TIME Low/High 3.00
110.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for RCL Foods: