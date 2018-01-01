RCL Foods Ltd

RCL Foods Limited, formerly Passari Cellulose Limited, is engaged in manufacturing and trading of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), such as mouth fresheners, agro based processed food products, ready to eat foods and bakery products. Its products include namkeen, such as papdi, aloo bhujia, plain bhujia, palak sev, tomato sev, methi sev, lasun sev, laung sev, childrens bhel, makai chivda, spicy g...> More