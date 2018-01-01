Real News & Views Ltd.
|BSE: 530053
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE055E01026
|BSE 15:46 | 28 Feb
|23.30
|
-1.20
(-4.90%)
|
OPEN
23.30
|
HIGH
23.30
|
LOW
23.30
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Real News & Views Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|23.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|24.50
|VOLUME
|16
|52-Week high
|29.60
|52-Week low
|14.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|47
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|23.30
|Sell Qty
|134.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|47
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Real News & Views Ltd.
Hillock Agro Foods (India) Limited was incorporated on August 3, 1993. Since inception, the Company is engaged manufacturing, processing and dealing as exporters for Floor, food Agro business with wide /various range depending on ultimate application of the products. The company carried out the business as manufacturers, processors, dealers, importers, exporters of maida, rava, soji, atta, flo...> More
Real News & Views Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|47
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|6.08
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.83
Real News & Views Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.01
|-
|Total Income
|0.01
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.21
|2.2
|-90.45
|Operating Profit
|-0.2
|-2.19
|90.87
|Net Profit
|-1.66
|-2.41
|31.12
|Equity Capital
|20
|4.8
|-
Real News & Views Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Tarmat
|51.15
|-2.01
|56.06
|Manvijay Develop
|78.25
|0.00
|50.71
|Shri Krishna
|17.85
|5.00
|49.98
|Real News
|23.30
|-4.90
|46.60
|Rodium Real.
|141.95
|-2.97
|46.13
|Nimbus Proj.
|62.00
|-2.36
|46.13
|Radhe Develop.
|17.00
|2.72
|42.81
Real News & Views Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Real News & Views Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-4.90%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|27.32%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Real News & Views Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|23.30
|
|23.30
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|23.30
|Month Low/High
|23.30
|
|25.00
|YEAR Low/High
|14.00
|
|30.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.76
|
|30.00
