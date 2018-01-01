JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Real News & Views Ltd

Real News & Views Ltd.

BSE: 530053 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE055E01026
BSE 15:46 | 28 Feb 23.30 -1.20
(-4.90%)
OPEN

23.30

 HIGH

23.30

 LOW

23.30
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Real News & Views Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 23.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 24.50
VOLUME 16
52-Week high 29.60
52-Week low 14.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 47
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 23.30
Sell Qty 134.00
OPEN 23.30
CLOSE 24.50
VOLUME 16
52-Week high 29.60
52-Week low 14.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 47
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 23.30
Sell Qty 134.00

About Real News & Views Ltd.

Real News & Views Ltd

Hillock Agro Foods (India) Limited was incorporated on August 3, 1993. Since inception, the Company is engaged manufacturing, processing and dealing as exporters for Floor, food Agro business with wide /various range depending on ultimate application of the products. The company carried out the business as manufacturers, processors, dealers, importers, exporters of maida, rava, soji, atta, flo...> More

Real News & Views Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   47
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 6.08
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.83
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Real News & Views Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 0.01 -
Total Expenses 0.21 2.2 -90.45
Operating Profit -0.2 -2.19 90.87
Net Profit -1.66 -2.41 31.12
Equity Capital 20 4.8 -
> More on Real News & Views Ltd Financials Results

Real News & Views Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Tarmat 51.15 -2.01 56.06
Manvijay Develop 78.25 0.00 50.71
Shri Krishna 17.85 5.00 49.98
Real News 23.30 -4.90 46.60
Rodium Real. 141.95 -2.97 46.13
Nimbus Proj. 62.00 -2.36 46.13
Radhe Develop. 17.00 2.72 42.81
> More on Real News & Views Ltd Peer Group

Real News & Views Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 25.25
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 28.91
Custodians 0.00
Other 45.84
> More on Real News & Views Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Real News & Views Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -4.90% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 27.32% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Real News & Views Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 23.30
23.30
Week Low/High 0.00
23.30
Month Low/High 23.30
25.00
YEAR Low/High 14.00
30.00
All TIME Low/High 0.76
30.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Real News & Views: