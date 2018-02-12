JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Redex Protech Ltd

Redex Protech Ltd.

BSE: 523650 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE823D01011
BSE 11:26 | 12 Mar 6.65 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

6.65

 HIGH

6.65

 LOW

6.65
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Redex Protech Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 6.65
PREVIOUS CLOSE 6.65
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 10.09
52-Week low 5.00
P/E 39.12
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 6.65
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 6.65
CLOSE 6.65
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 10.09
52-Week low 5.00
P/E 39.12
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 6.65
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Redex Protech Ltd.

Redex Protech Ltd

Incorporated on 1 Nov.'91, Redex Protech was promoted by Rajendra D Bhagat, Vikram D Bhagat and G R Bhagat. The company is engaged in the manufacture of automatic fire extinguishing systems. The company came with a public issue in Jun.'92 to part-finance the cost of the project to manufacture fire fighting systems. It made a breakthrough in designing and installing a new concept in the fire fig...> More

Redex Protech Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.17
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 39.12
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 7.45
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.89
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Redex Protech Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.08 0.08 0
Other Income -
Total Income 0.08 0.08 0
Total Expenses 0.03 0.02 50
Operating Profit 0.05 0.05 -
Net Profit 0.04 0.04 0
Equity Capital 6.72 6.72 -
> More on Redex Protech Ltd Financials Results

Redex Protech Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ecoboard Inds. 4.50 -0.88 8.02
Hind.Ever.Tools 38.70 -3.01 6.23
Envair Electrody 15.45 -4.92 4.70
Redex Protech 6.65 0.00 4.47
Iykot Hitech 6.06 -4.87 3.68
Miven Mach. Tool 10.37 4.96 3.11
Shivagrico Impl. 6.10 1.67 3.06
> More on Redex Protech Ltd Peer Group

Redex Protech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 37.66
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 50.39
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.93
> More on Redex Protech Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Redex Protech Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.34%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.31%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.53%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.91%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Redex Protech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6.65
6.65
Week Low/High 6.65
7.00
Month Low/High 6.65
7.00
YEAR Low/High 5.00
10.00
All TIME Low/High 0.20
75.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Redex Protech: