Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd.

BSE: 530815 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE428C01011
BSE 15:52 | 12 Mar 33.05 1.25
(3.93%)
OPEN

32.00

 HIGH

36.55

 LOW

32.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd.

Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd

Refnol Resins and Chemicals was incorporated on 1 Dec.'80 as a private limited company. It was converted into a public limited company in Sep.'94. The company forms part of the well-known Mahendra Khatau group of companies and is promoted by Mahendra Khatau and Anil Khatau. Its manufacturing facilities are located at Naroda, Ahmedabad. Refnol commenced commercial production in 1981-82 by settin...> More

Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   10
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.65
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 12.47
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 27.05
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.22
Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 7.02 5.77 21.66
Other Income 0.02 0.02 0
Total Income 7.04 5.8 21.38
Total Expenses 6.66 5.39 23.56
Operating Profit 0.38 0.41 -7.32
Net Profit 0.05 0.11 -54.55
Equity Capital 3.09 3.09 -
Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Indo Euro Indch. 12.51 0.00 11.32
GBL Industries 21.00 0.24 10.50
Omkar Pharmachem 10.20 4.94 10.28
Refnol Resins 33.05 3.93 10.21
Noble Explochem 4.90 2.30 9.42
Pentokey Organy 15.00 4.53 9.40
Organic Coatings 12.08 -3.51 9.27
Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.58
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 35.93
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.49
Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.45% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -18.19% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -13.03% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -29.53% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -11.04% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 255.38% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 32.00
36.55
Week Low/High 30.20
40.00
Month Low/High 30.20
45.00
YEAR Low/High 30.20
59.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
59.00

