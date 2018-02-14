You are here » Home
» Company
» Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd
Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd.
|BSE: 530815
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE428C01011
|
BSE
15:52 | 12 Mar
|
33.05
|
1.25
(3.93%)
|
OPEN
32.00
|
HIGH
36.55
|
LOW
32.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|32.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|31.80
|VOLUME
|6887
|52-Week high
|59.00
|52-Week low
|30.20
|P/E
|12.47
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10
|Buy Price
|33.05
|Buy Qty
|244.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|12.47
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|32.00
|CLOSE
|31.80
|VOLUME
|6887
|52-Week high
|59.00
|52-Week low
|30.20
|P/E
|12.47
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10
|Buy Price
|33.05
|Buy Qty
|244.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|12.47
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10.21
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd.
Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd
Refnol Resins and Chemicals was incorporated on 1 Dec.'80 as a private limited company. It was converted into a public limited company in Sep.'94. The company forms part of the well-known Mahendra Khatau group of companies and is promoted by Mahendra Khatau and Anil Khatau. Its manufacturing facilities are located at Naroda, Ahmedabad.
Refnol commenced commercial production in 1981-82 by settin...> More
Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|7.02
|5.77
|21.66
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.02
|0
|Total Income
|7.04
|5.8
|21.38
|Total Expenses
|6.66
|5.39
|23.56
|Operating Profit
|0.38
|0.41
|-7.32
|Net Profit
|0.05
|0.11
|-54.55
|Equity Capital
|3.09
|3.09
| -
Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group
Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.45%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-18.19%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-13.03%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-29.53%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-11.04%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|255.38%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|32.00
|
|36.55
|Week Low/High
|30.20
|
|40.00
|Month Low/High
|30.20
|
|45.00
|YEAR Low/High
|30.20
|
|59.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|59.00
Quick Links for Refnol Resins & Chemicals: